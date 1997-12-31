She Picks Projects That Work

Lauren Martin knows how to pick projects. The 13-year veteran of Hewlett-Packard estimates that she’s been on more than 25 project teams in the last 10 years. Today, as manager of HP’s corporate-level career self-reliance program, she advises other HPers on what it takes to succeed in business — such as a knack for identifying projects with a good chance of success.

Martin has created a checklist of questions to ask yourself before choosing a project. Her questions reflect years of enrollment in the school of hard knocks, as well as advice from colleagues and mentors — especially Joe Fusco, a project-management specialist whom Martin calls “my biggest mentor.” Here are five of the most important questions on her list:

Do you know what ‘done’ means?

Projects need clear goals that get written down in advance. “It’s important to agree beforehand on what it means to be done,” Martin says. “If you don’t measure ‘doneness,’ people tend to ask for ‘just a little more,’ and it’s hard to say no. More important, part of doing a good job is delivering what you promised. If your objectives aren’t clear, people can take really good work and sully it.”

Do the heavy hitters care?

Every project wants top-management support. Few get it. Martin’s advice: work only on those that do. “Top managers will build interest in and commitment to your work,” she says. “And although they might lack access to detail, they have breadth of view — they see problems you don’t. Finally, making a mistake when you don’t have backing leaves you in a lonely spot.”

Do the bean counters care?