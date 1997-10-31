Who Cares About Customers?

Mark Jarvis is a supervisor on the DirecTV account. his world looks simple, routine — like a white-collar assembly line. hundreds of people sit at computers, talking through headsets, answering questions about bills, explaining schedules for pay-per-view movies. Look deeper, though, and a different world comes into focus — a world of subtlety and soul, of favors and friendship.

Veteran reps remember when the service debuted. “Rural folks who had never had TV before — suddenly they had a hundred channels,” says one of Jarvis’s colleagues. “They literally cried over the phone.” These days, customers are less emotional but no less engaged. Jarvis describes a recent call he fielded near dawn.

“A guy named Nicholas called,” he says. “He’d been up all night watching TV. You could tell — he sounded kind of blurry. I like to imagine people’s faces when I talk to them. He’s a big guy, I think. He has a big-guy voice. He says, ‘I haven’t gotten my NBA welcome kit,’ which is basically a schedule and a pullover jacket. ‘I go out with my friends, they’ve got their NBA jackets, I don’t have mine. I want my NBA jacket.’ So I sent out the welcome kit again. Now he calls me about once a week — just to talk.”

Lots of companies says they’re obsessed with customers. Lots of companies promise to delight customers. But companies don’t help customers — people do. Which is why most companies rarely walk their talk. Customers want to deal with people who are bright, perceptive, sympathetic. But the real work of helping customers can be tiresome, frustrating, tedious. It’s easy to set impersonal service standards: How many times does the phone ring before we answer? How long is the average caller on hold? What really matters is less tangible and more human — the attitude, energy, and intelligence on the other end of the line.

“Not everyone is cut out for this,” says Chris Long, who does hiring for the DirecTV account. “People say, ‘I’ve been an office manager. I know how to answer the phone.’ But it’s not just answering the phones. You’ve got to be as good on the last call at 5 p.m. as you were on the first call at 9 a.m.”

Ed Eynon, Matrixx’s vice president for human resources, is even more direct. The quality of customer service, he argues, can’t exceed the quality of the people who provide it: “We don’t make anything. Our people are our business. We need to have the most talented people, at the right place, at the right time.”

Matrixx is rigorous about whom it hires, even as it hires thousands of people. (At one point, in Salt Lake City, it hired 1,400 people in 90 days.) Different products attract different customers, and different customers need different kinds of customer service agents. So Matrixx makes subtle distinctions in the skills and personal attributes it looks for in its reps.