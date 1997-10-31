advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My favorite bookmarks – Ellen Knapp

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Vice Chairman & Chief Knowledge Officer, Coopers & Lybrand

advertisement

Email: ellen.knapp@us.coopers.com

Favorite Search Engine: Infoseek (www.infoseek.com)

Surfing Manifesto: There are two kinds of people on the Net: surfers and divers. I’m a diver — I like to know where to find the information I need, and then I dive in after it.

@BRINT, A Business Researcher’s Interests

http://www.brint.com

A virtual library of the best sources for knowledge management and intellectual capital.

Emmerce

http://www.computerworld.com/emmerce

Webzine for electronic-commerce strategists.

Who’s Marketing Online

http://www.wmo.com

Brainstorming ideas for Website-marketing strategies.

The World Bank

http://www.worldbank.org

A knowledge base of world news and country information.

NetLingo

http://www.netlingo.com

This site contains definitions of hundreds of words that are emerging as the new vocabulary of Net technology and community.

Garden Escape

http://www.garden.com

It’s wonderful to see the Internet moving beyond the sale of clothes, books, and digiware. A superb example of a commercial site with features for personal customization.

Scuba Diving Expo

http://www.exposonline.com/scuba

The best place for scuba enthusiasts!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life