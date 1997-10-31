My favorite bookmarks – Ellen Knapp

Who: Vice Chairman & Chief Knowledge Officer, Coopers & Lybrand
Email: ellen.knapp@us.coopers.com
Favorite Search Engine: Infoseek (www.infoseek.com)
Surfing Manifesto: There are two kinds of people on the Net: surfers and divers. I’m a diver — I like to know where to find the information I need, and then I dive in after it.
@BRINT, A Business Researcher’s Interests
http://www.brint.com
A virtual library of the best sources for knowledge management and intellectual capital.
Emmerce
http://www.computerworld.com/emmerce
Webzine for electronic-commerce strategists.
Who’s Marketing Online
http://www.wmo.com
Brainstorming ideas for Website-marketing strategies.
The World Bank
http://www.worldbank.org
A knowledge base of world news and country information.
NetLingo
http://www.netlingo.com
This site contains definitions of hundreds of words that are emerging as the new vocabulary of Net technology and community.
Garden Escape
http://www.garden.com
It’s wonderful to see the Internet moving beyond the sale of clothes, books, and digiware. A superb example of a commercial site with features for personal customization.
Scuba Diving Expo
http://www.exposonline.com/scuba
The best place for scuba enthusiasts!