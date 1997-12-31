advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How to Set Up a Canned Reply

By John Quain1 minute Read

From: jquain@fastcompany.com

To: you@fastcompany.com

Subject: How to set up a canned reply

How will you keep emailers at bay while you’re away on vacation? In Eudora Pro, write a reply with a blank “To” field. Save it using the “Stationery” option. Next, create a filter for incoming messages by going to the “Tools” menu and clicking on “Filters.” Start a new filter and select “To” in the header and “Is” from the next list. Type in your email address, choose “Reply With” under “Action,” and select the message you created.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life