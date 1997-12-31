To: you@fastcompany.com

Subject: How to set up a canned reply

How will you keep emailers at bay while you’re away on vacation? In Eudora Pro, write a reply with a blank “To” field. Save it using the “Stationery” option. Next, create a filter for incoming messages by going to the “Tools” menu and clicking on “Filters.” Start a new filter and select “To” in the header and “Is” from the next list. Type in your email address, choose “Reply With” under “Action,” and select the message you created.