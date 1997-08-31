Put Yourself on the Web

If you’ve ever built even a simple Web site, you know that writing code is the easy part. The real work comes in trying to keep it all organized. A professional-grade Web publishing tool, Microsoft’s FrontPage ($100) helps you manage everything with a screen modeled on the Windows 95 Explorer. Instead of showing the files on your hard drive, the screen shows the pages in your Web site — as well as how they all connect to each other. Create a page with the FrontPage editor and then link it to the pages you’ve already completed. With a click you can rearrange all the links on your site without having to open each page to rewrite the HTML hyperlink codes.

Geek Factor: The latest version of FrontPage comes with Image Composer, an impressive piece of software that’ll let you create art or modify images you’ve already got on file. Then there are WebBots — prepackaged chunks of software that allow you to add powerful interactive features to your site. Say you want to include a form for visitors to fill out or a pull-down menu. No need to write code. Just grab the necessary WebBot and fling it onto the page.

Weak Factor: There’s not a lot you can’t do with this product, but you’ll need to put in some effort to master it. You’ll also want 32 MB of memory to run it properly.

Coordinates: Microsoft Corp., http://www.microsoft.com