In Convenience

It was just another 3 PM sugar break. at the time it seemed like no biggie: Rhonda often stopped in at lotto- Donut-Pizza for her afternoon Skittles fix. I’d been working there a couple of months, having replaced Fred, who’d quit to go hawk cell-phones. At first I assumed I’d use the job the same way Fred had: give people their candy, condoms, and Coke, and, in return, eavesdrop on their office politics. Then, when I heard a lead on a good job in the Flonkey Building — Keith gave notice, Amber is pregnant, Bob just got canned — I’d pounce. But after a couple of months, something weird happened. I realized I was . . . happy. I was Counter Person. I rang up orders of HoHo’s and Slim Jims, Smartfood and KitKats. I kept up with my magazine reading. I could tell a fresh candy bar from a stale one, just by feeling the wrapper.

I was chewing Hot Tamales and daydreaming about creating my own Web site (www.counterperson.com), when Rhonda appeared and mentioned a going-away party for one of her office buds — that night, her apartment, and could I bring some goodies? No problem, I said, Who’s gonna be there? I wanted to customize the order, because that’s how Counter Person does things. Almost all my regular customers would be there, it turned out.

I showed up with a grocery bag full of things I knew they liked. I got to Rhonda’s about a half hour late (I was on schedule, but Holdup Person had a gun this time), and they were all sitting in a circle. A little Quakerish for a going-away party, I thought, but I didn’t stop to think what it could mean.

I had emptied my bag of treats and was starting to feel a little sluggish (it’d been hours now since my last Big Gulp), when Rhonda announced, “This isn’t really a going-away party – “

” – it’s about your job,” said Fred, my tattooed predecessor. “Time to move on.”

“I don’t understand.”

“OK! This is a Dysfunctional Job Intervention,” Rhonda blurted out. “What you’re doing does not constitute work! No one with a pulse could find what you do satisfying unless – “