Adventures in Retail

Niketown. Borders. Planet Hollywood. These days retailing is as much about performance as about product. What’s for sale may be familiar: sneakers and boots, books and music, burgers and fries. But the way it’s sold has become as extravagant as a Broadway musical.

At first glance, REI’s flagship store in downtown Seattle looks like yet another form of entertainment retailing. It’s huge. The 100,000-square-foot store stocks 60,000 different items and covers an entire city block; its 450 employees stay in touch through an internal cell-phone network. And it’s built for adventure. The $30 million complex features a glass-enclosed, 65-foot-high climbing pinnacle (the world’s tallest freestanding, indoor climbing structure) and a 470-foot-long biking trail. As a result, [text continued on p. 191] it rivals Pike Place Market and the Space Needle as one of Seattle’s favorite tourist destinations: the store, which opened in September 1996, attracted 1.5 million visitors in its first year.

But there’s more than fun and games to this cutting-edge outpost for outdoor gear. “Retail is moving toward capital-E environments,” explains President and CEO Wally Smith. “For some people, that means Entertainment. For us, it means Education.” Jerry Chevassus, 38, REI’s director of retailing, led the team that created the new space. He says this educational mission is behind almost every feature in the store: “One of the basic filters that we ran each of our ideas through was, Does it teach customers something?”

Not that there’s a conflict between making customers smarter and making the sales curve steeper. REI, which didn’t open its first store outside Seattle until 1975, now has 49 stores in 21 states, 4,500 employees, and annual sales of nearly $500 million. The new Seattle store has exceeded its creators’ most optimistic forecasts: “One of our concerns was, What if we build all these great features, what if we educate and entertain people and they don’t buy anything?” says Chevassus. “We didn’t have to worry. We’re close to reaching our five-year projections in the first year. These features sell.”

REI’s success offers important lessons on three critical issues in retailing: what you sell, how you sell, and who sells.

Sell values, not products.

REI (Recreational Equipment Inc.) has never been just another company. It was created in 1938 by Lloyd and Mary Anderson, who wanted to offer top-flight climbing gear at reasonable prices. Rather than start a for-profit company, the Andersons organized REI as a cooperative. It is now the largest consumer cooperative in the United States. REI’s 1.4 million members pay a $15 initiation fee. The fee entitles them to rebates (the company has paid out $240 million in “patronage refunds”) and a voice in operations (members vote on REI’s board of directors).