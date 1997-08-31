My Favorite Bookmarks – Rebecca Farwell

Who: Editorial Director, Discovery Channel Online
Email: rebecca_farwell@discovery.com
URL: http://www.discovery.com
Favorite Search Engine: Lycos (http://www.lycos.com). It’s still the most thorough search.
Surfing Manifesto: Stop me before I surf again. I need an intervention.
Homicide: Life on the Street
http://www.nbc.com/homicide/
The best show on television has turned into a true and complementary adaptation online. It’s an entertaining, smart experience that’s easy to get lost in for hours.
Electric Minds
http://www.minds.com
A great notion. Lots of smart people. I keep hoping it really takes off.
Mr. Cranky Rates the Movies
http://www.mrcranky.com
As good as a poke in the eye with two thumbs up.
The Barbie Chronicles
http://www.erols.com/browndk/
I love “Barbie’s Incomplete History of Art.” Who can resist Barbie as Whistler’s Mother? Inspired.
Cowchip County Bottle Challenge
http://www.yall.com/cowchip
Good clean fun. No educational value whatsoever.
WRNR Homegrown Radio
http://www.wrnr.com
Great background music when you find yourself gazing too long at a screen. Requires RealAudio 3.0, but it sounds great.
PythOnline
http://www.pythonline.com
A complete and delightful waste of time.