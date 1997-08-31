advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Rebecca Farwell

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Editorial Director, Discovery Channel Online

Email: rebecca_farwell@discovery.com

URL: http://www.discovery.com

Favorite Search Engine: Lycos (http://www.lycos.com). It’s still the most thorough search.

Surfing Manifesto: Stop me before I surf again. I need an intervention.

Homicide: Life on the Street

http://www.nbc.com/homicide/

The best show on television has turned into a true and complementary adaptation online. It’s an entertaining, smart experience that’s easy to get lost in for hours.

Electric Minds

http://www.minds.com

A great notion. Lots of smart people. I keep hoping it really takes off.

Mr. Cranky Rates the Movies

http://www.mrcranky.com

As good as a poke in the eye with two thumbs up.

The Barbie Chronicles

http://www.erols.com/browndk/

I love “Barbie’s Incomplete History of Art.” Who can resist Barbie as Whistler’s Mother? Inspired.

Cowchip County Bottle Challenge

http://www.yall.com/cowchip

Good clean fun. No educational value whatsoever.

WRNR Homegrown Radio

http://www.wrnr.com

Great background music when you find yourself gazing too long at a screen. Requires RealAudio 3.0, but it sounds great.

PythOnline

http://www.pythonline.com

A complete and delightful waste of time.

