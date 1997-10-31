Advertisers in Issue 11

Activerse http://www.activerse.com
American Airlines http://www.americanair.com
Andersen Consulting http://www.ac.com
AST Computer http://www.ast.com
AT&T Corporate Calling Card http://www.att.com/business_traveler
Bacardi Limón http://www.bacardi.com
Brita http://www.brita.com
Buick Park Avenue http://www.parkavenue.buick.com
Cadillac Catera http://www.catera.com
Canon USA http://www.usa.canon.com
Celemi http://www.celemi.com
Chevy Tahoe http://www.chevrolet.com
Compaq http://www.compaq.com
Computer Discount Warehouse http://www.cdw.com
Comsat World Systems http://www.comsat.com
Coopers & Lybrand, L.L.C. http://www.us.coopers.com
Dayna NetCenter http://www.netcenter3.dayna.com
Dell http://www.dell.com/buydell
Disney Institute http://www.disneyseminars.com
Dodge Stratus http://www.4adodge.com
Dun & Bradstreet http://www.dnbmdd.com
EnergyOne http://www.energyone.com
E*Trade http://www.etrade.com
Fidelity Investments http://www.401k.com
Fujifilm http://www.fujifilm.com
Fujitsu PC Corporation http://www.fujitsu-pc.com
Glenmorangie http://www.glenmorangie.com
Holiday Inn http://www.holiday-inn.com
HP Color Copiers http://www.hp.com/info/colorcopiers3
HP DeskJet http://www.hp.com/go/dj1000
HP OfficeJet Pro http://www.hp.com/go/officejet-pro
HP Palmtop PC http://www.hp.com/handheld
Hughes DirecDuo http://www.direcduo.com
Hyatt Hotels & Resorts http://www.hyatt.com
IBM Internet solutions http://www.ibm.com/internetsolutions
IBM ViaVoice http://www.software.ibm.com/is/voicetype
Imation http://www.imation.com
Infiniti QX4 http://www.infiniti-usa.com
Intel TeamStation System http://www.intel.com/proshare/conferencing/demo
Invesco http://www.invesco.com
Iomega Zip Drive http://www.iomega.com/ZipIdeas
Jack Daniel’s http://www.jackdaniels.com
Jossey-Bass Publishers http://www.josseybass.com
Kinko’s Corporate http://www.kinkos.com
Knob Creek Bourbon http://www.smallbatch.com
Lincoln Navigator http://www.lincolnvehicles.com
Louis Boston http://www.louis-boston.co
MangoSoft http://www.mango.com
Marriott http://www.marriott.com
Mazda Millenia S http://www.mazdausa.com
MCI http://www.mci.com
Merrill Lynch http://www.ml.com
Metlife http://www.metlife.com
Micron Electronics http://www.micronpc.com
Minolta http://www.minoltaprinters.com/fst1
Mita http://www.mita.com
MoneyHunt http://www.moneyhunter.com
MRI http://www.mrinet.com
NEC Monitors http://www.nec.com
NEC Multimedia http://www.nec.com
NEC NOW http://www.necnow.com
NetObjects http://www.netobjects.com/chaos/fastcompany
Newton Inc. http://www.newton-inc.com/my-mp
Nikon http://www.nikonusa.com
Oldsmobile http://www.oldsmobile.com
Panasonic Learning Lab http://www.panasonic.com/panlab
Panasonic SVGA/TV http://www.panasonic.com
Partagas http://cigarworld.com
Philips CD-ReWritable Drive http://www.philips.com
Philips Home Entertainment http://www.mmhometheater.com
Philips Velo http://www.velo1.com
Pontiac Grand Am http://www.pontiac.com
Pritchett & Associates Inc. http://www.pritchettnet.com
Rockport http://www.rockport.com
Saab http://www.saabusa.com
Savin http://www.savin.com
Seiko http://www.seikocorp.co.jp/kinetic/index.html
Sharp http://www.sharp-usa.com
Skytel http://www.skytel.com
Smith Barney http://www.smithbarney.com
Sony Trinitron http://www.sony.com/tv
Sony VAIO Notebook http://www.sony.com/freedom
Southern California Edison http://www.edisonx.com
Southern Company http://www.southernco.com
TeamSAP http://www.sap.com
TeleRewards http://www.telerewards.com
The Hartford http://www.thehartford.com
The Hunter Group http://www.hunter-group.com
The New York Stock Exchange http://www.nyse.com
Timex http://www.timex.com
Tivoli http://www.tivoli.com
Toshiba Multimedia http://www.toshiba.com
Transamerica http://www.transamerica.com
U.S. Robotics http://x2.usr.com/connectnow
United Airlines http://www.ual.com
VeriFone http://www.verifone.com
Visa Business Card http://www.visa.com/smallbiz/
Visio http://www.visio.com/standard
Wholesale Supply http://www.wholesalesupply.com
Wyncom http://www.wyn.com
Xebec http://www.xebec-online.com
Xerox Network Laser Printers http://xerox.networkprinters.com
