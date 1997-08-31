Business Surfinary

Business has more than its share of sports metaphors. But who needs football and basketball when you’ve got surfing? We’ve created the world’s first surfing-to-business dictionary.
Surf Term: Buoy
Biz Term: Bureaucrat
Someone who bobs on a board but never takes a wave. Also “decoy” and “duck.”
Surf Term: Dawn Patrol
Biz Term: Power Breakfast
An early morning surfing session, where the hard core line up for quakers and crunchers before work.
Surf Term: Eat It
Biz Term: Go Bankrupt
To fall off your board (“I ate it somethin’ fierce.”). To eat the sand or a piece of your surfboard. Also “to get munched, lunched, hammered, drilled, worked, or wiped.”
Surf Term: Eggroll
Biz Term: New Hire
A raw novice; anyone below you in the pecking order. Also “kook,” “barnacle,” “gilligan,” “wanker,” “wilma.”
Surf Term: Epic
Biz Term: Bull Market
When the waves are huge, powerful, and consistent. Also “pumping” (or “pumpeen”), “grinding,” “cooking,” “raging,” and “foffing.”
Surf Term: Getting Tubed
Biz Term: Going Public
The G-spot in surfing. A ride during which the surfer disappears behind the curtain of a breaking wave. Also “going to church.” The tube or barrel is often called the “green room,” “glasshouse,” “the Pope’s living room.”
Source: “The Surfin’ary” edited by Trevor Cralle (Ten Speed Press, 1991).