Business Surfinary

Business has more than its share of sports metaphors. But who needs football and basketball when you’ve got surfing? We’ve created the world’s first surfing-to-business dictionary.

Surf Term: Buoy

Biz Term: Bureaucrat

Someone who bobs on a board but never takes a wave. Also “decoy” and “duck.”

Surf Term: Dawn Patrol

Biz Term: Power Breakfast

An early morning surfing session, where the hard core line up for quakers and crunchers before work.

Surf Term: Eat It

Biz Term: Go Bankrupt

To fall off your board (“I ate it somethin’ fierce.”). To eat the sand or a piece of your surfboard. Also “to get munched, lunched, hammered, drilled, worked, or wiped.”