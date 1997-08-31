advertisement
Business Surfinary

By Alex Frankel1 minute Read

Business has more than its share of sports metaphors. But who needs football and basketball when you’ve got surfing? We’ve created the world’s first surfing-to-business dictionary.

Surf Term: Buoy
Biz Term: Bureaucrat

Someone who bobs on a board but never takes a wave. Also “decoy” and “duck.”

Surf Term: Dawn Patrol
Biz Term: Power Breakfast

An early morning surfing session, where the hard core line up for quakers and crunchers before work.

Surf Term: Eat It
Biz Term: Go Bankrupt

To fall off your board (“I ate it somethin’ fierce.”). To eat the sand or a piece of your surfboard. Also “to get munched, lunched, hammered, drilled, worked, or wiped.”

Surf Term: Eggroll
Biz Term: New Hire

A raw novice; anyone below you in the pecking order. Also “kook,” “barnacle,” “gilligan,” “wanker,” “wilma.”

Surf Term: Epic
Biz Term: Bull Market

When the waves are huge, powerful, and consistent. Also “pumping” (or “pumpeen”), “grinding,” “cooking,” “raging,” and “foffing.”

Surf Term: Getting Tubed
Biz Term: Going Public

The G-spot in surfing. A ride during which the surfer disappears behind the curtain of a breaking wave. Also “going to church.” The tube or barrel is often called the “green room,” “glasshouse,” “the Pope’s living room.”

Source: “The Surfin’ary” edited by Trevor Cralle (Ten Speed Press, 1991).

