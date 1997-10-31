How to Do Good Works

Civic entrepreneur Tom Hayes believes that a new kind of enterprise will become the engine for good works — and good work — in the future. He calls it the “socially networked company” — a business that builds its market power by maximizing intangible assets such as goodwill, community support, and employee pride. Says Hayes: “The successful organization of a decade from now will be one that recognizes that the real value of the business is not on the balance sheet but in the relationships it develops with a whole range of constituencies.” Hayes explains the five principles behind the socially networked company of the future.