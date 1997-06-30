The Right Price Is Free

Need a web browser or email client? Forget navigating long rows of shrink-wrapped software at CompUSA. Get on the Net and download for free! It’s the newest model of software distribution — a model so compelling that it’s changing the nature of software itself.

William Headapohl, 42, and Matthew Barzun, 26, are defining and proliferating the new model. They are high-ranking executives at CNET Inc., responsible for its three software sites: shareware.com, download.com, and buydirect.com.

More and more software-hungry customers are visiting CNET and searching its vast archives. Shareware.com contains 250,000 different files, all available for free. Download.com is a browsable directory of 7,000 top-rated files, also free. Buydirect.com, the youngest of the sites, sells more than 100 Internet-related products including browsers, utilities, and multimedia plug-ins.

In an interview, Barzun and Headapohl describe how you’ll shop for software in the future.

Try and Buy

MB: “Shareware” still has negative connotations. But if you forget the term and focus on the model, you realize shareware isn’t just made by startups in garages anymore. Netscape’s Navigator is shareware. Microsoft’s Internet Explorer is freeware. It’s really not about shareware or freeware. It’s about “try and buy.” Lots of customers aren’t comfortable paying $100 for software they’ve never used. What better form of marketing is there than letting people sample your product before they buy it? That’s the try-and-buy model, and it’s the primary driver of our business.

WH: We’re entering the next phase of the try-and-buy experience. Companies are developing “wrappers” for software that give people a certain number of days or uses before they have to pay: “We hope you’ve enjoyed our software. It will shut itself off in five days unless you pay x dollars.”

Small and Fast

WH: Online distribution is also changing how software gets designed. Big applications like Microsoft Word are going to be broken into pieces so they can be downloaded more easily.