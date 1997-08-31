What It Stands For: The ultimate in “how to” information to raise the quality of life at home.

Who’s Buying: Martha Stewart Living, the magazine, has spawned books, a television show plus specials, and a newspaper column.

Recent Brand Leverage: Supplementing information with high-quality home “tools” such as bath towels and paint. The key now is to extend the Stewart brand in ways that make sense. Perfume? No way! It’s off-point — and Stewart doesn’t license her name and likeness to anybody. As the company strives to push to the next phase, the most important branding isn’t with consumers; it’s with the company’s 150 employees.

The Brand: The Dust Brothers

What It Stands For: The ultimate in cutting-edge production.

Who’s Buying: The Rolling Stones, The Beastie Boys, Beck, Howard Stern, and Hanson.

Recent Brand Leverage: Launched their own record label; cut a talent-finding deal with Dreamworks SKG; produced music for Microsoft ads. This two-man team — John King and Mike Simpson — had to rebuild themselves as a brand after a fast start. Step one: The Dust Brothers brought in specialists to run a “Dust Is Back” press blitz, targeting trade magazines. Step two: leverage your proximity to someone else’s buzz. The Dust Brothers’s publicity jam kicked off after the release of Beck’s smash CD “Odelay” in 1996. The album put the Dust Brothers back on the map — and the brand back in demand.

The Brand: Chip Kidd

What It Stands For: The ultimate in hip graphic design.