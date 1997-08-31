Lou Weiss’s job has “absolutely ruined reading the morning paper” for him. As content guy for New York-based push technology contender, AirMedia Inc., Weiss’s mission is to deliver the news while it’s still news. To that end, his “Content Gang” works around the clock to sift through a flood of information from content partners such as CNN, Quote.com, and Sportsline.

What does a Content Guy do?

I don’t actually develop or collect content. We sell immediacy and context. Immediacy is: if TWA Flight 800 goes down at 3:07 p.m., AirMedia broadcasts it at 3:08 p.m. Context is: we give you your weather forecast on a multimedia map.

In the case of content, can you have too much of a good thing?

Sending too much content is as use-less as sending none. We deliver the 20% of the data that tells you 80% of what you need to know.

Besides too much, what’s the biggest content faux pas?

Instead of considering the relative value or time-sensitivity of the information, Web site developers and content providers will say, “Well I could do a cool Shockwave presentation with that.”

What makes a Content Guy more than just a regular guy?

I can’t help being the most well-informed guy I know. That’s great at cocktail parties.