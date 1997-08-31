My Favorite Bookmarks – Elizabeth DeMarse

Who: Director of Marketing, Bloomberg L.P.

advertisement

Email: edemarse@bloomberg.com URL: http://www.bloomberg.com Search Engine: Infoseek http://www.infoseek.com Surfing Manifesto: I’m a family-oriented surfer. I search for cheats on my son Daniel’s favorite video games. And looking for vacation opportunities is great. Bigfoot http://www.bigfoot.com

A welcome and important email registry. CollegeNET http://www.collegenet.com Because it’s never too early to get your kids going. PC Financial Network http://www.pcfn.com

Best customer service, best desk, best backend. Hoover’s Online http://www.hoovers.com It’s fun to research companies to invest in here. Wall Street City http://www.wallstreetcity.com

Stop here to look, listen, and learn. .xls http://www.xls.com Watch these guys: they’re onto something for the corporate user. CommunityWare http://www.byoc.com

A superior idea! Like Lotus Notes for free. Netly News Network http://cgi.pathfinder.com/netly/ Spoof Central is just a hoot! George Magazine http://www.georgemag.com

Especially for Virtual Politics