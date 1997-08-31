My Favorite Bookmarks – Elizabeth DeMarse

Who: Director of Marketing, Bloomberg L.P.
Email: edemarse@bloomberg.com
URL: http://www.bloomberg.com
Search Engine: Infoseek http://www.infoseek.com
Surfing Manifesto: I’m a family-oriented surfer. I search for cheats on my son Daniel’s favorite video games. And looking for vacation opportunities is great.
Bigfoot
http://www.bigfoot.com
A welcome and important email registry.
CollegeNET
http://www.collegenet.com
Because it’s never too early to get your kids going.
PC Financial Network
http://www.pcfn.com
Best customer service, best desk, best backend.
Hoover’s Online
http://www.hoovers.com
It’s fun to research companies to invest in here.
Wall Street City
http://www.wallstreetcity.com
Stop here to look, listen, and learn.
.xls
http://www.xls.com
Watch these guys: they’re onto something for the corporate user.
CommunityWare
http://www.byoc.com
A superior idea! Like Lotus Notes for free.
Netly News Network
http://cgi.pathfinder.com/netly/
Spoof Central is just a hoot!
George Magazine
http://www.georgemag.com
Especially for Virtual Politics