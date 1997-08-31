advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks – Elizabeth DeMarse

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Director of Marketing, Bloomberg L.P.

advertisement

Email: edemarse@bloomberg.com

URL: http://www.bloomberg.com

Search Engine: Infoseek http://www.infoseek.com

Surfing Manifesto: I’m a family-oriented surfer. I search for cheats on my son Daniel’s favorite video games. And looking for vacation opportunities is great.

Bigfoot

http://www.bigfoot.com

A welcome and important email registry.

CollegeNET

http://www.collegenet.com

Because it’s never too early to get your kids going.

PC Financial Network

http://www.pcfn.com

Best customer service, best desk, best backend.

Hoover’s Online

http://www.hoovers.com

It’s fun to research companies to invest in here.

Wall Street City

http://www.wallstreetcity.com

Stop here to look, listen, and learn.

.xls

http://www.xls.com

Watch these guys: they’re onto something for the corporate user.

CommunityWare

http://www.byoc.com

A superior idea! Like Lotus Notes for free.

Netly News Network

http://cgi.pathfinder.com/netly/

Spoof Central is just a hoot!

George Magazine

http://www.georgemag.com

Especially for Virtual Politics

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life