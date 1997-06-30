Hey, Your CEO Wears Combat Boots!

Steve Knode is steering an open-air rig across treacherous terrain. The hills are steep and endless. The dusty red soil swallows the vehicle’s tires. The temperature is 200 degrees below zero.

But Knode isn’t nervous. And neither are his passengers — even though they’re navigating the surface of Mars. Everyone is confident because Knode is in the driver’s seat. Or make that DRiViR’s seat, for Decision Room Incorporating Virtual Reality, a high-tech simulation facility at the National Defense University.

The NDU campus is unremarkable — a collection of drab military buildings set in Washington, DC. But its curriculum and teaching methods are downright revolutionary. Knode and his colleagues are thinking about war in a world where the battlefield has shifted from land, sea, and air to the realms of cyberspace. The lesson plans they’re writing are designed to shape the future of combat — and competition.

“You fight the way you organize for business,” says NDU Professor Robert Neilson. In the Industrial Age, armies fought with machine guns and tanks. In the Information Age, Neilson says, “information will be both a weapon and a target.”

Indeed, the heart of NDU is its Information Resources Management College. And the heart of the IRM College is its Advanced Management Program, a three-and-a-half month learning bootcamp. Students are picked by the military services, the Department of Defense, private companies, and foreign governments. They travel to Washington for an intense overview of how digital technologies are changing war, business, and society itself.

Fifty students attend each session of the AMP, and the college holds two sessions a year. Everything about the program integrates the new realities of 21st-century combat with the new logic of business. The students come from both worlds. Oracle, Corning, IBM, and Eastman Kodak have all sent executives through AMP. Courses include Virtual Reality for Managers and Innovative Thinking for the Information Age.

“We take students out of their usual environments and build a new culture in their minds,” says Robert Childs, dean of faculty at the IRM College.