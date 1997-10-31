How Do You Learn From Customers?

Matrixx marketing has a “mainbank” facility in Ogden, Utah. It is a single room sliced into 300 calling stations. Unlike agents in “dedicated” call centers for clients like Sony and DirecTV, mainbank reps handle calls for all kinds of products, particularly those advertised on TV. The work is grueling, but you get to chat with the most interesting people. Listen to Matrixx agents swap stories about notable calls:

“I’ve had [basketball star] Karl Malone call,” says Susan Martinez. “And Connie Selleca. She was funny. She hesitated, then she gave her last name as ‘Tesh.’ She’s married to John Tesh.”

“I had a friend who had Madonna call,” says Karen Rich. “She just pushed back from the desk and screamed. It was for a donation. I don’t know if Madonna gave her last name or not.”

“I had friends of Charles Manson call,” says Linda Thornock. “They wanted to order him an air purifier. They said he didn’t like the smell of the air in prison.”

Matrixx fields roughly 4 million calls a week. A few generate funny stories. Some present thorny problems. Each registers a useful nugget of data. Taken together, they become something different — something powerful. These calls change how companies do business. They help anticipate problems, improve products, revise strategies.

That’s because Matrixx doesn’t just talk. It learns. It collates data from millions of conversations and thinks about what the data mean. A food company that’s test-marketing products to help people manage chronic diseases gets a daily sales report from Matrixx. The baby-formula company has online access to 40 categories of call information, updated every 10 minutes. The information is considered so valuable that the company’s laboratory links directly to the Matrixx database.

One of Matrixx’s oldest clients is Guthy-Renker, the country’s largest infomercial producer. The company sells dozens of products — from Tony Robbins’s motivational tapes to exercise equipment — in dozens of markets. Calls pour into Matrixx at the rate of 40,000 a week, mostly in “spikes” of 1,000 to 2,000 during the first minutes after an infomercial finishes.