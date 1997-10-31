Five Guides for Five Cities

Fun and business trips rarely go together. Next trip, you might try breaking the soul-deadening routine of airports, rental-car lines, hotel food, and Spectravision with a morning of fly-fishing.

You’ll find standout guides and great fishing in these five major business destinations. The guide provides the gear. All you need do is show up.

Seattle

The area is famed for its abundant runs of salmon and steelhead. Sight casters should look for silver salmon feeding on surface bait in Puget Sound. Steelhead will take dry flies in the nearby rivers. Jim Shuttleworth (888-487-4500) has guided in these rivers for a dozen years. Keith Robbins of A Spot Tail Salmon Guide (306-383-6680) will take you out on Puget Sound. prime time to go Mid-August through January; March through April.

Boston

While many commercial guides offer fly-fishing in Boston Harbor, it’s usually more of a line extension than a true specialty. Make sure your guide specializes in fly-fishing. Working out of North Plymouth, Dave Tracy (800-330-3353) is one of the specialists. You’ll fish Boston Harbor and occasionally around Plymouth, where Tracy will put you on to stripers and blues. prime time to go Mid-May to mid-July; September and October.

New York

Joe Shastay Jr. (201-451-1988) is the first sportfishing guide to work New York Harbor. Landing a big striper against the backdrop of the World Trade Center and the Statue of Liberty packs an ineffable wallop. On Long Island’s Great South Bay, former USS America Master Helmsman Barry Kanavy (516-785-7171) fishes a fertile area for stripers and false albacore. prime time to go Outstanding in June and October.

New Orleans

Bubby Rodriguez (800-966-4868) fishes for redfish where the Barataria Bayou meets the Gulf of Mexico. His customized “mud boat” will get you to big redfish in the shallowest of water. If you have a favorite restaurant in New Orleans, get the chef to cook up your catch — just ask before you lug a dead fish into the dining room. Prime Time to Go May through November.

Miami

Bruce Miller of Grand Slam Outfitters (305-367-3000) grew up on the waters of Miami’s Biscayne Bay. In addition to big bonefish, the Bay features spectacular permit flats. You’ll also get to fish for resident and migrating tarpon. Miller maneuvers into position with twin electric motors — which gets you closer to the quarry and increases the number of fishable casts. prime time to go May and June, October and November for the grand slam of saltwater fly-rodding (bonefish, permit, and tarpon). Bones and permit are in year-round, but cold fronts can drive them off the flats in winter.