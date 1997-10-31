“The go-to fly is the Clouser Minnow,” says Joe Healy, editor of “Saltwater Fly Fishing” magazine.

Also known as “Del’s Permit Crab,” it’s tied with carpet yarn. Just pluck a few threads from your merkin.

Healy’s Hook: “Catches many types of game fish, especially permit and redfish.”

“The Clouser has taken every saltwater sport fish.”

Seafoam Popper

Healy’s Hook: “Casts as well as it fishes, and it’s durable enough to handle toothy fish such as bluefish.”

The Popper doesn’t work particularly well on the flats, where surface commotion scares fish, but it can be deadly in tidal cuts.





Lefty’s Deceiver

Healy’s Hook: “An archetype for many streamer patterns popular today.”

Nothing more than a bunch of feathers artfully arranged on a hook, the Deceiver works beautifully when game fish are on penned-up bait.



