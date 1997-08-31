L.L. Bean Delivers the Goods

In 1996, for example, it rang 14 million times. In one particularly busy week, it rang more than 1 million times. On average it rings 50,000 times each day.

And one day last year — December 9, to be precise — it rang 179,112 times.

Why does the phone ring so much in Freeport? Because Freeport is home to $1.2 billion L.L. Bean, the nation’s largest outdoor catalog company. Bean’s customer service lines are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and are staffed by as many as 3,100 representatives, who take 80% of the company’s orders over the phone. It’s precisely because the phone rings so often that Bean recently opened its $38 million Order Fulfillment Center (OFC) with the kind of hoopla that other retailers generally reserve for the dedication of a flagship department store or the ribbon-cutting at an uptown boutique.

To most people, logistics is boring and order fulfillment is dull. At L.L. Bean, logistics and order fulfillment are the heart of the business. What looks to the uninitiated like a gigantic 650,000-square-foot warehouse with three-and-a-half miles of conveyor belts, storage for 4 million items, 25 shipping docks, and a built-in Federal Express distribution system, is, to the catalog cognoscenti, a critical source of competitive advantage — combining unsurpassed customer service, increased productivity, enhanced flexibility, and improved quality-of-worklife for Bean employees.

The facility that L.L. Bean built after two-and-a-half years of global benchmarking, environmentally-sensitive design, and don’t-spill-a-drop implementation is not just a world-class order-fulfillment center; it is also an authentic Bean original, as true to the company’s values and way of doing business as the rugged, reliable, and down-to-earth clothes and outdoor gear it prides itself on. Combining cutting-edge technology and team-based work practices, the OFC is a working model of a sociotechnical system, where the design of the work supports the community of workers. Says Lou Zambello, Bean’s senior vice president for operations, “The technology here is very simple. The innovative part is adapting it to create a new sociotechnical norm in the new facility. What we did before was like individual swimming in a relay race. Now we do synchronized swimming.”

Inside the office the world belongs to pickers and packers – the Bean employees who, with typical Maine directness, do pretty much what their job titles say they do: the pickers pick the goods off the shelves; the packers take the picked goods and pack them to be sent to customers.