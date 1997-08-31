Here’s a Radical Idea – Tell the Truth!

Let’s be honest. we all lie — not just the occasional whopper, but misrepresentations large and small, all day every day. Indeed in a recent survey of 40,000 Americans, 93% admitted to lying “regularly and habitually in the workplace.”

Brad Blanton, psychotherapist, consultant, and author of “Radical Honesty: How to Transform your Life by Telling the Truth” (Dell, 1996), believes it’s time for businesspeople to stop lying about lying. “We lie all the time, and it wears us out,” he says. “We manage our companies through a series of delusional clichés: ‘The customer is always right’; ‘I’m not angry’; ‘We’re proceeding according to plan.’ But we all know better than that. Lying takes a huge toll in terms of stress, anxiety, and depression.”

The business world is embracing this honest assessment. Blanton, 56, who has spent 25 years practicing a unique blend of New Age psychotherapy and kick-in-the-pants motivation, self-published his book six years ago. It became an underground sensation. In 1996 Dell reissued the book and offered him a big advance for a sequel. Radical Honesty has hit business bestseller lists; it’s been translated into German, Italian, and Chinese.

But “radical honesty” is more than a book — it’s a movement. Blanton’s seminars sell out as quickly as his expanding network of trainers can schedule them. His ideas have migrated into companies as diverse as James River Corp., Shell Oil Co., and Coca Cola Co. He has even created the Radical Honesty Network (www.radicalhonesty.com) to spread his message.

“Most people don’t speak the truth for fear of the consequences,” Blanton says. “But in my experience, the ‘dangerous’ consequences are better relationships and more satisfying work experiences.”

Mary Cusack, 37, was an early convert to the subversive proposition that honesty is the best policy. Soon after she was picked to start up a $50 million packaging plant for Procter & Gamble’s Light Duty Liquids (Dawn, Joy, Ivory brands), she saw that the situation was fraught with distrust and dishonesty. So Cusack (cusack@alaska.net) , working with HR manager Don White, initiated a truth-telling process inspired by Blanton and fellow honesty pioneer Will Schutz, author of “The Human Element” (Jossey-Bass, 1994).

“We got people to look each other in the eye, share their appreciation, state their resentments, get over them, and move on,” she says. Cusack herself shared “all the information and opinions that I based my decisions on. I became vulnerable in front of my people. As a woman in a manufacturing plant, I wasn’t supposed to show emotions. But it worked to my advantage.”