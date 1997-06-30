Home and office are no longer separate places. The same could be said for work and life-which is why this issue of NetWork seeks to guide you into a sensible balance between the two.

First, Toolbox, “The Four Toughest Talks in Business” helps you survive the four most difficult conversations in business.

If just thinking about those talks makes you tense, proceed immediately to neoleisure, “Lotus (Position) 1-2-3” — for stress-reducing instruction in yoga.

If that doesn’t work, do what millions do — go shopping!

@work’s “Let’s Go Cyber-Shopping” gives you all the tips you’ll need to buy a computer from your computer — including the one in your home office.