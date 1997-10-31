Flight Kit

Your tray table already holds lunch and your laptop. So how do you find room for all the memos you have to review? By using the Laptop Copy Grip.

The Copy Grip is not the world’s most glamorous computer tool, but it may be one of the most useful. A small arm attaches to the side of your laptop’s screen. The arm has a document clip to hold your papers. It swivels, rotates, or pivots in whatever direction works best for you (and your seatmate). No more messy piles — or coffee-stained reports.

The Laptop Copy Grip sells for $4.95. Call Fellowes Computerware (800-945-4545) or visit the Web http://www.fellowes.com .

Coffee? Tea? Laptop?

Toshiba’s Portege laptops, introduced four years ago, helped pioneer the subnotebook category. Its newest model, the Portege 300CT is light and small (3.8 pounds, 1.4 inches thick), and it packs a wallop.

It incorporates Intel’s 133 MHz Pentium processor with MMX, 32 MB of system memory, and a 1.5 GB hard drive. It offers an 84-key keyboard (barely smaller than full size) and a rectangular display screen that provides 20% more workspace than standard laptop screens.

The Portege 300CT retails for about $3,500. Call Toshiba America Information Systems Inc. (800-457-7777) or visit the Web http://computers.toshiba.com .

What’s the Word?

Businesspeople who work on planes spend most of their time reading and annotating documents. Enter the Handwriter Manta, a compact digital writing tablet.