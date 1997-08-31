Please Don’t Feed the Consultants

Boiling frogs, dancing bears, flying butterflies. What is it about animals that attracts consultants like, well, moths to a flame? The Fast Company Consultant Debunking Unit (CDU) has decided to deal with this obsession once and for all. Join us on a tour of the Consultants’ Zoo, where three unsuspecting species are asked to illustrate the same (wrong) lesson.

Grasshoppers Who Can’t Hop

Consultant Earle Bain from Halifax, Nova Scotia tries to get his clients to embrace change by comparing them to…grasshoppers. He says if you place a grasshopper in a jar with the lid on, the grasshopper will jump and hit its head against the lid. After it gives up, when you remove the lid, the grasshopper will stay in the jar.

The lesson for business? “I’m working with a company that recently privatized and now has competition galore. It needs to learn to leap out of the jar.”

Does living with a lid teach a grasshopper not to leap?

Dr. John Capinera, chairman of the entomology department at the University of Florida in Gainesville, took the question to the lab. He put one grasshopper each into three lid-covered jars and kept them there until they became completely passive. Then he removed the lids.

Specimen 1 jumped out immediately.

Specimen 2 crawled out calmly after 60 seconds.

Specimen 3 took its time and jumped out after three minutes.

None, it seemed, had learned to accept its limitations. “Nobody ever accused a consultant of knowing biology,” says Capinera.