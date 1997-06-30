First Things First – 4 Action Items

Ask anyone who’s been there: your first few weeks as a team leader can feel absolutely exhilarating — and utterly baffling. But don’t despair. We asked in-the-trenches leaders and experts on teamwork to identify the action items that should be at the top of any new leader’s To-Do list. Here’s what they said.

First Issue to Address: Team Expectations

Setting the proper expectations is a prerequisite for leading. So your first meeting should explore two simple questions. What should people expect from you? What do you expect from them?

Teamwork guru Kimball Fisher, who learned his first leadership lessons in the early 1980s as head of Procter & Gamble’s Downy Fabric Softener team, explored those questions with his team. “It was an opportunity to strike a contract about what we could and couldn’t do,” he recalls. “I look back at that list to this day.”

Resource: “Acceleration — New Leader Transition,” a workbook developed by the U.S. military, marches leaders and their teams through a one-day process of clarifying expectations. Sample topics to discuss: how frequently you should meet with team members; how to do performance evaluations; what team members should do if they think you’re making mistakes. Available from Aviat Inc. of Ann Arbor, Michigan ($8.95; 800-421-5323).

First Issue to Skip: Status Reviews

Status reviews are an efficient way for new leaders to get up to speed. They’re also counterproductive, insists Boeing’s Bruce Moravec, at least until the team has learned to work with its leader.

“You’re supposed to be helping them, not the other way around,” Moravec says. “It’s better to start with team building. With the 757 team, I set up a series of voluntary lunches where we went over Stephen Covey’s “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.” We learned a lot about each other.”

Resource : The TeamCenter Web site (http://www.teamcenter.com offers) downloadable articles and tools on effective team building. The site, created by First Step Training & Consulting in Port Orchard, Washington, includes material on how to ask good questions during meetings, sources of stress for teams, and case studies on teams that work.