I’m The Guy Who Created Bulletproof Coffee–This Is My Morning Routine

Anyone who leads a busy life knows that it takes planning to keep things running smoothly. But not everyone turns to the same methods to do it–especially not right from the get-go each day. Personally, how I kick off my mornings is crucial.

Also, I’m a “biohacker,” which means I focus on upgrading my biology so I have more energy every day. You might catch me doing things like injecting stem cells into my brain as part of an attempt to live to at least 180 years old. But even if that’s (way) further than you’d ever be willing to go, it’s still true that getting the most out of every day allows you to live more–quite literally. The key, as I see it, is to dial in every detail of your routine to either make you stronger or give you more joy in less time. That means two things:

Don’t waste energy. Add more energy.

Recently, I’ve upgraded my own morning routine by improving how my body creates and stores energy. At the cellular level, your body produces energy in your mitochondria–think of them like your cells’ power plants–which together account for around 10% of your body weight. These cellular structures are hackable, both in some extremely low-tech ways and through more advanced methods. With that in mind, here’s how I add more energy to my daily life.

Sleep In

Starting work at 10 a.m. doesn’t make you a bad person. No matter what you’ve heard growing up, there are morning people and night people. The researcher Michael Breus says people can be categorized by “chronotype,” which describes the largely genetically-driven factors that make some of us early birds, some of us night owls, and others something in the middle. No one chronotype is better than another.

I’m a night owl. My whole life, I’ve done my best work late at night. In the morning I’m far less efficient. I also have two young kids who get ready for school at a horrifying hour each morning.

Fortunately, my wife is a morning person. We’ve worked out an agreement: She gets the kids up and ready, while I wake up just in time to make a batch of Bulletproof Coffee and drive the kids to school. I rarely start my focused workday before 9:30 a.m., and I do my best work between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

So if you’re always groggy in the morning, don’t try and force yourself to wake up earlier. Just sleep in. (Unless, of course, your boss is completely resistant to your biologically sound argument for tweaking your work hours–in which case, sorry!) Not ready to go to bed at 10 p.m.? Stay up late. Want to wake up at 5 a.m. and sing? Do it.

Feel out your daily rhythm and work with your biology, not against it. You’ll get more done.