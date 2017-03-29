Can You Really Do That? “Hollywood Weapons” Puts Action Movie Stunts To The “Mythbusters” Test

Can you really blow up a shark by shooting the scuba tank it’s chomping, like Jaws? Or build a homemade cannon that can blast a hostile space alien, like Star Trek?

When it comes to iconic film and TV shoot-outs and explosions, Hollywood Weapons, premiering April 3 on the Outdoor Channel, is on a mission to separate the believable from the bluster.

Each episode features former Green Beret Terry Schappert, Israel Defense Forces reconnaissance expert Larry Zanoff, and rotating special effects masters replicating cinematic gunfights and explosions to see if they could actually happen in real life.

“It’s got the potential to come out of nowhere and have people really embrace it,” says Criminal Minds star Joe Mantegna, an executive producer. “It’s Hollywood and it’s shit that blows up. People love both those things!

“There’s a lot of humor involved,” he adds. “There are the two hosts—one’s a Green Beret and the other’s a gunsmith who’s a schleppy kind of guy and they play off each other. And then Terry, the Green Beret guy, mimics the characters in the movies he portrays. But then they get serious and have to actually do the stunt. It’s worked beyond my expectations.”

Part swagger, part goofball, part “don’t try this at home, kids,” Schappert and Zanoff play off each other like a weaponized Abbot and Costello.

“He’s like the adult in the room and I’m the teenager,” laughs Schappert. “We see how the special effects guys make the scenes happen on film, and use actual guns or replicas from the films to see if we can actually do that. The goal is to celebrate how difficult those scenes are to do. But we have a lot of fun trying to prove them.”