Apple’s Augmented Reality Debut Will Look More Like “Pokémon” Than Magic Leap

When Apple launches its much-anticipated foray into augmented reality, it is likely to start with a version that works on your phone, not on a dedicated headset or pair of glasses, analysts say. Though somewhat underwhelming, it’s a necessary first step for a technology that could eventually transform personal computing. AR technology is meant to superimpose digital imagery over the user’s view of the world through a smartphone camera or a dedicated pair of glasses.

Apple now has reportedly “hundreds” of engineers working on the company’s efforts to build an AR wearable. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman highlighted some key members of the team, including its leader, Mike Rockwell, an ex-Dolby Labs executive. Actually, Apple has been working on AR for more than a year, and the initiative has become harder to keep secret as the AR group has grown.

The face-mounted glasses seem more in line with Apple CEO Tim Cook’s statements about the technology. Cook visited AR headset maker Magic Leap in Florida and is said to be excited about the potential of AR.

While the phone-based AR may not be as captivating as the head-mounted AR, there is good reason to start there and release some kind of headset later on. “Apple’s strategy may be to release a technology that gets people used to the idea, and then release a headset in a couple of years,” says Technalysis Research chief analyst Bob O’Donnell.

“It’s going to be a 3D depth camera something like Google’s Tango . . .” O’Donnell says.

Apple has been working with Lumentum (formed when JDS Uniphase split in 2014) on 3D-sensing technology that will be in a new high-end iPhone coming later this year, ]as previously reported by Fast Company.

The main reason to start with the phone is that the technology needed for a headset simply is not available yet, O’Donnell says. “It’s not clear now that the core technology is available for anyone—the display, the compute engine, as well as the battery,” O’Donnell says. If Apple were going to release an AR headset anytime soon, the component parts would already be showing up at the companies that supply the components, he says.