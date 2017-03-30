This App Lets Your Company Pay You To Bike To Work

If you work at Acato, a digital agency in the Netherlands, your boss will now pay you to ride your bike to work. The company is one of the first to try out a new app designed to track employee commutes and automatically detect when someone is on a bike rather than in a car, and then let the company reward the ones who make the more sustainable choice.

“We want to create healthy employees,” Jose Diaz, cofounder and CEO of ByCycling, the startup that created the app, tells Fast Company. “We know that companies are willing to spend some money to create a healthy lifestyle for their workforce–that way, they can save a lot of money through less sick leave and more productivity.”

The app uses an algorithm to detect your speed and identify when you’re biking, without requiring you to push a button to track the ride. As it logs the distance you’ve traveled, it creates a leaderboard to promote competition between workers or departments.

“We found that the two best motivators for people to even consider cycling to work are financial incentives and the social aspect of the initiative,” says Diaz. “We found that 70% of the people think that the best incentive for them to ride to work is cash; 72% of people also believe that they do cycling to work initiatives because another colleague encouraged them to do so.”

At the end of a month, an employer can convert miles logged by an employee into cash or extra vacation time. Companies choose their own budgets, but typically pay around 25-30 cents a kilometer. Acato estimates that someone riding to work regularly in its program can earn a little more than $50 a month.

The agency says that many of its employees already cycle to work (it is the Netherlands, after all), but it wanted to test the app both to reward that behavior and encourage others to start riding. Roughly a third of the company’s 45 employees–everyone who has an iPhone, which the app currently requires–are participating. “We do believe that the app and the incentive program behind it helps to change the behavior initially,” says Valentijn de Jong, a managing partner at Acato. “We believe that through this people will notice that cycling is fun and will make them feel better. The latter will, of course, be the main reason in the long term that they will keep on commuting by bike.”

KPN, a large telecommunications company that is also piloting the app, says that the newly launched program is already encouraging non-cyclists to ride. “We have people who normally commute to work by public transport because of the distance–around 15-20 kilometers–but now make to effort to come by bike once a week,” says Alessia Padalino from KPN.