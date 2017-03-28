Facebook’s Snapchat Envy Shows In Its New Stories And Camera

For years now, Mark Zuckerberg has been confidently predicting that within half a decade, video will become the dominant form of content that folks share on Facebook. That expectation has led to features such as Facebook Live video streaming . But when it comes to encouraging people to share, the app’s primary call to action–the question “What’s on your mind?” and a text field–has continued to emphasize words over visuals.

Today, that’s changing–and the change comes in a form that looks an awful lot like Snapchat, an app that has emphasized effortless, high-volume visual storytelling all along.

With an update to its mobile apps that’s rolling out worldwide today, Facebook is dumping its generic built-in camera feature for a much fancier one with special effects, interactive animations, and the ability to mark up still images and video clips with text and doodles. It’s letting you bundle up your imagery into mini-multimedia shows called Stories–an idea invented by Snapchat that Facebook has cheerfully co-opted and already integrated into Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Both Facebook Stories and a new form of private messaging involve content that disappears rather than sticking around forever, making Facebook more of a venue for the type of ephemeral sharing that made Snapchat famous in the first place.



Camera Up Front

Snap, which likes to call itself a camera company, is so all-in on the camera as the center of its universe that it dumps you right into a live viewfinder the moment you launch the app. Facebook hasn’t done anything so radical. But it did put a camera icon at the top left of the interface, displacing the Messenger icon, which is now at the top right. That lets you get to the new camera feature without dealing with the “What’s on your mind?” box. (You can also launch the camera by swiping.)

The tools that Facebook offers for fooling around with photos and videos are in the same mold as their Snapchat antecedents, and there are dozens of them, including the sort of augmented-reality effects that let you place anything from eyeglasses on your face to a sleepy dog on top of your head. Facebook says that the lineup of stuff will change weekly. And rather than giving everyone in the world the same set of set of elements, it’s adjusting what you get based on where you live. (Users in Ireland, for instance, will get overlays that exclaim “Gas!” and “Good craic,” two phrases that are as culturally relevant there as something like OMG is in the U.S.)

Once you’ve shot a still or video and dressed it up, you have several options. The default is to publish it to your Facebook timeline, where it will appear in an oversized form alongside everything else you’ve posted and follow the same privacy rules you’ve set up for other types of content. Like everything else in your timeline, items you post using the camera will stay there unless you delete them.

You can also choose to add your new creation to an immersive full-screen Story, where it’ll be visible only to people on Facebook who you’ve specified as your friends and–following the rules of ephemerality established by Snapchat–will disappear after 24 hours. Your friends’ Stories appear as a horizontal strip of circles above the news feed, in a format that’s nearly identical to the one Instagram uses for its version of the feature.