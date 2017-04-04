A Year Later, The Tech Team Behind The Panama Papers Continues To Help Break News

It was an exposé made for the era of social media—and it’s still having an impact.

A year ago this week, reporters at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and more than 100 news organizations around the world released their first stories linked to the Panama Papers—a leaked trove of more than 11 million records from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca. The documents and thousands of published stories showed how politicians and other prominent figures around the world were linked to secretive offshore corporations and accounts, spurring investigations, protests, and political resignations from Iceland to India. The law firm’s founders were arrested in February on money laundering charges.

“I think we’re looking at five years of continued prosecutions and political adjustment based on this information,” says Lawrence J. Trautman, a law and business professor at Western Carolina University who has written about the leak.

That impact was the result of work by almost 400 reporters around the world, who analyzed the leaked data for more than a year before the first stories were published—as well as a team of engineers who built the infrastructure that made it possible for them to sift through the almost 3 terabytes of information.

“This really is a testament to collaborative journalism in the truest sense of the word—I don’t think anything has existed like this, remotely like this, the kind of range of partners, BBC and Guardian, the smaller players in Ecuador,” said Kevin G. Hall, chief economics correspondent and senior investigator for the McClatchy newspaper chain, in a recent panel discussion on the Panama Papers at the Brookings Institution.

And to let those people collaborate, the ICIJ team effectively deployed its own internal social network, allowing the journalists to securely discuss their work and findings even though they were seldom, if ever, in the same room.

“Technology helped us bridge the gap that you normally have when people collaborate across borders,” says Mar Cabra, head of ICIJ’s data and research unit.