How To Turn Your Internship Into Full-Time Work—Including At Another Company

Wouldn’t it be nice if your job search started and stopped with the company you’re already interning for? Sometimes, it happens. If there’s a role available, and the position and company are a good fit, you could find yourself sitting behind the same desk you’re at now after graduation.

But while the internship-to-job track is no guarantee, those hours spent getting professional experience can help you find gainful employment. In fact, a recent report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers found that 51.7% of students who’d had an internship received at least one job offer compared with 33.8% of those with no internship experience. So we asked career service professionals to share advice for making the most of your internship—whether you hope to continue working at that company, or want to use it to springboard into another post-college full-time job. If you think you might want to work at the company where you’re interning, here’s what to do: Pick The Right Time To Express Your Interest Turns out, there’s a sweet spot when it comes to talking with internship supervisors about future work at the company. “Seniors should probably request a meeting with their supervisor toward the end of the semester,” says Thomas Ward from Adelphi University in New York. “Even if you are a star, students sometimes jump the gun by approaching their supervisor prematurely or too early into their tenure.” He agrees that it’s a balance, because you don’t want to wait too long before expressing interest. But, “in most instances, there is a lead time that organizations need to transition interns into full-time employees.” Immerse Yourself In The Company As an intern, you’ve got a foot in the door and a leg up on the competition. So use it to get exposure to decision-makers and show what you can do for the company.