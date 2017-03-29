How To Turn Your Internship Into Full-Time Work—Including At Another Company

Wouldn’t it be nice if your job search started and stopped with the company you’re already interning for? Sometimes, it happens. If there’s a role available, and the position and company are a good fit, you could find yourself sitting behind the same desk you’re at now after graduation.

But while the internship-to-job track is no guarantee, those hours spent getting professional experience can help you find gainful employment. In fact, a recent report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers found that 51.7% of students who’d had an internship received at least one job offer compared with 33.8% of those with no internship experience. So we asked career service professionals to share advice for making the most of your internship—whether you hope to continue working at that company, or want to use it to springboard into another post-college full-time job. If you think you might want to work at the company where you’re interning, here’s what to do: Pick The Right Time To Express Your Interest Turns out, there’s a sweet spot when it comes to talking with internship supervisors about future work at the company. “Seniors should probably request a meeting with their supervisor toward the end of the semester,” says Thomas Ward from Adelphi University in New York. “Even if you are a star, students sometimes jump the gun by approaching their supervisor prematurely or too early into their tenure.” He agrees that it’s a balance, because you don’t want to wait too long before expressing interest. But, “in most instances, there is a lead time that organizations need to transition interns into full-time employees.”

It also pays to check out job review sites like kununu to see what a company’s current employees think about the leadership, salary, benefits, and more. But what if you don’t anticipate full-time work with your internship? Here’s what to do: Learn How Your Colleagues Got To Where They Are Today Whether or not you land a job at your current internship, soak up as much knowledge as you can from your colleagues. It will only benefit you to learn from these pros—plus your enthusiasm could make an impression and they might think of you for a job in the future. “Learn from people working at the company about the types of professional organizations they belong to, and ask to accompany them as a guest to one of the organization’s meetings,” suggests Kristen McMullen of the Charleston School of Business, in Charleston, South Carolina. “Also find out what certifications or professional development they recommend,” she says. “Excelling in any profession is about continually developing yourself.” Don’t Be Afraid To Ask For Job Search Help Everybody you’re working with knows that you’re there to gain experience and that you’re hoping to land a full-time gig after your internship. You don’t have to be shy about asking for help finding a job.

“Ask for some advice about industry-specific job searches and perhaps even a resume review,” says Gavigan. “You could even ask coworkers to recommend open positions or provide an email introduction to someone they know that might be hiring.” And don’t forget—one of the best things about an internship is the people you meet. “If there are no job openings in the immediate future, stay in touch with supervisors and mentors in the organization,” says Stephanie Kitt from the University of Tennessee. “Continue to network with them and make them aware of your job search.” This article originally appeared on Monster and is reprinted with permission.