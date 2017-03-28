Three Ways Getting Emotional Can Help You Make Your Pitch

You already know how to pitch, right? You’re practicing telling your story , you know your numbers inside and out, and you’re ready to answer the most likely questions you’ll be asked. Great!

But doing the basics might not be enough for you to leave with a contract or an investment in hand. That’s because getting somebody to agree to invest in your company or hire you for a project isn’t a strictly rational choice–it’s also an emotional one. And behavioral scientists know that that the art of persuasion is all about tapping into peoples’ feelings, subtly preparing them to choose in your favor by the way you present them with a choice.

So with that in mind, here are three ways to angle your pitch in order to get your listeners’ emotional side on your side.

Whether you’re pitching investors or trying to sell your work or services to a prospective client, you’re often trying to get money for something that doesn’t yet exist in the real world.

When you start in sales, you sell the features. When you get better, you sell the benefits. And when you get really good, you sell the dream.

I remember once getting advice from the top salesman at Cray Research, the company that built the first supercomputer. Imagine convincing companies to buy a supercomputer when they only had TRS-80s from RadioShack in their offices. He told me that when you start in sales, you sell the features. When you get better, you sell the benefits. And when you get really good, you sell the dream. If he wanted to make the sale, the sales chief told me, he needed to sell the dream of big data—in 1982.

This isn’t easy to do. It’s hard to conjure up a compelling image of a future that neither you nor your audience have a concrete sense of yet. But to help you get there, start by listing out the features and benefits, then consider what they’ll ultimately allow you to do: Where will they take you? What comes next? What’s the end goal? Ask your potential investors to imagine the future you can build together. By doing so, you’ll make them feel something.

Money is fundamentally about numbers, but we always attach feelings to the monetary values, too. When you dig into the financial component of your pitch, you’re never just coldly communicating facts. Money is emotional at all levels, whether you’re a college student asking your parents for a $500 loan or an entrepreneur asking an investor for $2 million.