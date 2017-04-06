Young Entrepreneurs Are Using Instagram To Bring E-Commerce To Gaza

If you want a personalized notebook in the Gaza Strip these days, 24-year-old Mohammed Hammed is your guy. The Islamic law student and self-taught graphic designer runs Dfter , the coastal enclave’s first and only hand-designed notebook business, offering pads personalized with the print, name, or saying of your choice on the cover.

“I decided to use my design talent to start my own business rather than waiting for a job in the government, as there are no jobs or salaries,” he tells Fast Company.

And like many entrepreneurs in Gaza–where a staggering 58% of young people and 40% of adults are unemployed, according to the World Bank–Hammed runs his business through Instagram and Facebook. Social media-based business is a worldwide trend, but it’s of particular import in war-ravaged Gaza, which since 2007 has been besieged by an Israeli and Egyptian blockade and the heavy-handed rule of the Islamist Hamas. Palestinians can’t simply import or export a product from anywhere in the world, as the typical e-commerce model envisions. So instead people are creating their own internet-based domestic economies through social media, at once connected and disconnected from markets outside of Gaza.

The daily stakes are high. The United Nations recently warned that by 2020 Gaza could be “uninhabitable” for its 1.6 million residents if current crisis-level economic and humanitarian trends continue due to the lack of work and basics like infrastructure and health services. The territory has yet to recover from the devastating 2014 war between Israel and Hamas, the third in 10 years. With relations still on edge, residents worry if they can survive another onslaught.

People like Hammed can’t afford rent for a shop and can’t build their own because of Israel’s restrictions on construction materials (which can be used for building both homes and tunnels). A traditional business also requires electricity, which only works six to eight hours a day in Gaza because of power shortages, and walk-in customers, less common when the streets are dangerous.

So instead Hammed’s customers, 95% of whom are female, order the notebooks online (for $2 to $5, depending on the size) and a local delivery service brings them to their door. Hammed has big dreams for his business, which launched in January, and many short-term barriers, like periodic shortages in the paper he needs. Still, in just two months he’s already repaid the money he borrowed from friends for initial start-up costs. His most popular prints are of the galaxy, names, and the phrase “I want to travel” in Arabic, a statement about the near impossibility of mobility for most Gazans under siege.

“It [business through social media] is a natural development,” says Gaza-based Palestinian economist Omar Shaban, noting that despite having among the world’s highest unemployment rates, Palestinians in Gaza are highly educated. “Gazans are educated and connected to Israel and international markets, so they know what’s going on. Still, they are limited because of the situation, the blockade, the checkpoints, and difficulties in importing.”

Technology-related work is an increasingly common outlet for Gaza’s thousands of unemployed college graduates. Groups like the accelerator Gaza Sky Geeks and Gaza Gateway have pioneered outsourcing technology services to international companies and organizations. But inside Gaza, social media-based commerce and advertising is also creating new, albeit still limited and unmeasured, market opportunities, Shaban says.