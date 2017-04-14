How Liberia’s New Generation Of Female Entrepreneurs Is Revitalizing The Economy

As a child, Odelia Acolyte fled her home of Liberia to neighboring Nigeria to escape the bloodshed of civil war. But she returned home frequently to visit family and always felt that what would help people in her country most would be to give them a job. “When I would go home, I would always find people sitting around,” says Acolyte, “I wanted to be part of change in society.”

That dream stayed with her for close to a decade, and following her return to Liberia, she became the first person in her immediate family to graduate from college, earning a sociology degree from United Methodist University in Monrovia in the capital. The idea remained alive even after she found a prized job with a local telecommunications company in Monrovia, one of only a limited number of formal, private sector jobs in a country where the International Labour Organization estimates that nearly 20% of men and 35% of women are unemployed.

So one year ago, Acolyte founded JET-Del Housekeeping Services, a startup that aims to be the Jiffy Maids of Liberia. With cleanliness and fighting germs on everyone’s minds following the devastation of the Ebola crisis, JET-Del is positioning itself as part of the solution.

Acolyte is part of a new generation of entrepreneurs helping Liberia recover, following the carnage of the outbreak and the country’s years’- long civil war that ended in 1997. Focused on growing employment opportunities and filling market needs, these young entrepreneurs are emerging to help push the country toward economic sustainability and prosperity even while international aid organizations pack up and go home.

“There is a lot of entrepreneurship in Liberia, and one of the reasons for that is because there are so few formal opportunities for young people to build livelihoods,” says Nate Crossley, program manager for the Prospects program at the aid organization Mercy Corps. Mercy Corps offered Acolyte a $13,000 grant as part of the program for marketing and to help implement business systems, professionalize recruitment, and train her employees. “In some ways they are forced to be creative.”

“I just knew housekeeping would help me to train a lot of people to work,” says Acolyte, now 26, of how she got the idea to professionalize cleaning and care services in Monrovia. She began JET-Del with $500 of her own savings. Today she has grown the business to include 61 clients supporting more than 65 contract employees, 85% of whom are women, most of them with no formal education and coming from Monrovia’s poorest neighborhoods. When they become JET-Del contractors, they receive professional training and uniforms. The women earn at least $150 U.S. dollars each month. “Now they are able to provide for their family,” Acolyte says.

And that is just the start. Now that she has a core group of women working for her, Acolyte has helped her employees to begin saving: Those who choose can have a third of their salaries automatically deducted and placed in a savings account that they can use in the event a child is ill or they have problems funding their children’s education. Acolyte sees her job as helping to jump-start her workers access to financial services and begin to save. ”It is about helping them: People get paid, they can afford school fees for their children,” Acolyte says. “That can help to change society.”