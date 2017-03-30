How To Keep Your Laptop Safe When Traveling Through The Middle East

The laptop ban impacts all flights, direct or connecting, that depart Egypt’s Cairo airport, Jordan’s Queen Alia, Kuwait’s Kuwait International, Qatar’s Hamad, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz and King Khalid airports, Turkey’s Ataturk, Mohammed V Airport in Morocco, and Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports in the United Arab Emirates. The ban does not extend, however, to Israel’s Ben-Gurion or Lebanon’s Beirut-Rafic Hariri airports.

For American and British travelers returning from these destinations, this poses a big problem: You either have to leave your laptop or tablet at home or risk having your expensive electronics stolen from your checked luggage.

It’s a big headache for business travelers. Andrew Sheivachman, a writer for business travel site Skift, tells Fast Company that “This will definitely hurt business travelers more than leisure travelers. Business travelers almost always travel with a laptop, and often work in the cabin during a flight. There is also a major data security issue for companies here; if your workers are going to have to check laptops containing sensitive information, it presents a large security risk. I would expect companies to have workers simply avoid these direct routes by using a connecting flight that won’t be affected by the ban. Most leisure travelers tend to leave their laptops at home.”

We spoke to the experts, and learned about a few options. Keep in mind that not all solutions fit every traveler. Vacationers visiting the pyramids, business travelers meeting with clients in Istanbul, and human rights activists working with dissidents in the Gulf all have very different needs and risk profiles. And, as always, ask your airline for guidance on the laptop ban as this is a developing situation.

But even if the laptop ban is a real headache, there are still a few ways to have a productive business trip or use your iPad on vacation:

Check Your Electronics… But Be Careful

Different airlines are reacting differently to the in-cabin electronics ban. Emirates and Turkish Airlines, for instance, are letting customers keep their electronics up until boarding, when they are then collected by employees and placed in the cargo holds. At other airlines, passengers may have to place their electronics into their checked luggage–if you’re on a flight departing from one of the impacted airports, ask your airline for guidance.