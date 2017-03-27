10 Common Thank-You Note Mistakes That Can Cost You The Job Offer

In today’s fast-paced world of online job ads, mobile apps, and social media networking, does something as old-fashioned as a post-interview thank-you note still mean anything? In a word, yes.

“A thank-you letter is a must,” says Diane Gottsman, owner of the Protocol School of Texas, a company specializing in executive leadership and business etiquette training. “If you and another candidate are equal contenders and the other person follows up with a thank-you note and you don’t, you’re going to lose out,” she says. A thank-you note reinforces that you’re seriously interested in the position and lets you reiterate that you’re the best person for the job.

However, there’s a right way and a wrong way to craft the perfect thank-you note. Make sure you don’t blow your chance to seal the deal by avoiding these 10 common stumbling blocks.

Hiring managers move fast, so your first move should be sending an email the same day as the job interview to ensure that it arrives in time before the hiring manager makes her decision, says Barbara Pachter, author of The Communication Clinic: 99 Proven Cures for the Most Common Business Mistakes. “Even if the hiring manager says that you won’t hear back for a while, there’s always a chance that the person will make their decision quickly,” Pachter says.

Sending a generic thank-you note is like submitting a generic cover letter—it doesn’t make you stand out. “You want the person to know that you were present during the conversation,” says Rossi.

She recommends mentioning something that came up during the interview; e.g. “I enjoyed learning about why you joined the company.” Bonus points if you can draw a connection between your experience and the position that you’re applying for, says Gottsman.

A handwritten thank-you note is often overlooked by many job seekers, either out of laziness or forgetfulness, says business etiquette speaker Patricia Rossi. But the good news is that means that putting in the extra effort can help you edge out the competition. Just make sure you pop it in the mail within 24 hours.

The handwritten letter should be on professional stationery. “It might seem minor, but stationery is part of your professional brand,” says Rossi. Order high-quality paper with your name and address printed on it, if you don’t already have it. Also, be cautious of finger smudges or skipped ink on the inside of the card and the envelope, says Gottsman.