Three Spring-Cleaning Tips To Help You Plan For Summer Vacation Right Now

The days are getting longer and the weather is warming up. Maybe you’ve booked those tickets for summer vacation already, or you’re planning to put in your time-off request next week. You look at that tropical desktop background–the lame, preset one that’s on your computer year-round–but today it’s faintly different: The palm trees seem to tremble slightly in a salt breeze you can almost smell.

If you’re disorganized now, you’ll be disorganized the week before vacation–and the week of vacation, too.

Snap out of it! Unless you do something about it now, you’re likely to find yourself sitting on a beach chair thousands of miles from your office, shading your eyes while you squint at your sunscreen-streaked phone screen, tapping out another annoying work email. If you’re disorganized now, you’ll be disorganized the week before vacation–and the week of vacation, too.

If you frequently find yourself unable to find documents, unsure of who on your team is responsible for what, or searching your email endlessly for notes about upcoming meetings, you already know you’re in trouble. But what you may not realize is that if you can’t address these problems now, you’re in for a less-than-relaxing summer vacation and a frazzled return when it’s over.

Here are a few ways to declutter your work life right now so you’re fully on track when the summer rolls around and can actually unplug during vacation.

Some claim that creative geniuses thrive when their desks are a mess. But geniuses who work on teams and have meetings to attend can’t be creative 100% of the time, which means that disordered workspaces can get in the way as much as they can inspire flashes of brilliance.

And as anyone who’s ever tried some form of spring cleaning (whether at work or at home) knows, it always takes longer than you think. So if you start decluttering this week, you’ll have plenty of time to cement better organizational habits come summertime. If you’re a fan of writing reminders on sticky notes–or just random scraps of paper–look for an easy way to take some of that digital, and a good place to put the papers you do need so you can toss the rest.

Don’t forget the small stuff, either. Now’s also a great time to get rid of all of those pens that don’t work, and dull pairs of scissors that don’t cut.

While achieving “inbox zero” may be a great goal for many, it’s probably too ambitious to aim for right now. But that’s still reason to pretend that the state of your inbox doesn’t have a huge impact on how organized you are at work in general. So over the course of the next month or so, try experimenting with some new methods to pare down your inbox and keep it that way.