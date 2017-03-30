How The ACLU Is Evolving To Fight Trump In Streets–Not Just The Courtroom

When President Donald Trump arrived in Nashville on March 15 to stump for his new health care and school reform polices at the city’s Municipal Auditorium, he was greeted by something unexpected. Several hundred protestors waving signs were already marching through town against him.

That uprising wasn’t really supposed to happen. Anti-Trump forces had learned of the trip just a day or two earlier, and on short notice, grassroots organizing is difficult: Rallies generally take time plan and have to come together through lots of decentralized chatter. (There’s the flurry of Facebook and web-page posts, phone trees, even fliers). The Nashville effort, however, was plotted differently. An organizer tagged the upcoming event to a map within the a new political action platform called People Power. As others learned about it, they RSVPed their interest and were kept in the loop via whatever kind of communication they preferred, including up-to-date blasts from text messages.

People Power, which is backed by the ACLU, launched just days before on March 11. It represents a proactive move for the nonprofit civil rights group, whose primary mission for the last hundred years has been to challenge discriminatory practices, policies, and actions in court. In addition to defending people’s rights when they are violated, the group is now hoping to enlist more people to lobby for the rights of others in ways that could lead to policy or law changes that afford people more civil protections before they get targeted.

Fiaz Shakir, the group’s national policy director, says that because the current administration is enacting sweeping changes that could lead to widespread civil rights concerns, like foreign travel bans and mass deportations for undocumented workers, it was time for their own countermeasures to evolve. In fact, their supporters expected it.

“After the election we saw that people were rushing to the ACLU with their financial contributions and with their e-mail address sign-ups to tell us that, you know, ‘Tag you’re it: You’re the leader of the resistance movement,’” Shakir says. “The most common question I was being asked was, ‘What can I do, and how can I do it with others to help?’”

The result is something he calls “Organizing 2.0”: On People Power (site logo: several fists raised in unison) anyone can sign up to plan or volunteer for an event. By doing so, they also share their contact information, which allows the ACLU to notify them of events that are happening in their immediate area. Each event is plotted on public map, which lets people join more nearby efforts, and organizers figure out what other organizers they might want to contact to join forces. Anyone who registers for the service can add an event. An internal team at the ACLU then reviews what’s being scheduled; it will reject anything with offensive language or partisanship. Not everything needs to be a direct action. “Our goal is that the platform be used as a tool for all grassroots groups and actions that work toward resisting the Trump administration’s attacks on our civil liberties,” notes a spokesman in an email to Fast Company. That includes more mundane coffee-talk style “meet-ups” for activists to mingle and learn more.

[Photos: courtesy ACLU] At its most basic, this is an expedient way to organize the kind of protest that happened in Nashville. (The ACLU’s local affiliate planned that one.) But the ACLU broader plan is a bit more complicated. During the People Power launch at the University of Miami’s Watsco Center, which was viewed by more than 1 million people and included a celebrity endorsement from Padma Lakshmi, Shakir debuted the “Freedom Cities” campaign. It involves community groups organizing on their platform, and then presenting a list of nine law enforcement reform policies to their local town or city officials, which can be adopted to help municipalities constitutionally resist overreaching U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection actions within their community. That includes refusing to arrest, detain, or transport suspects for ICE or CBP unless there’s an official warrant to justify the action. And not authorizing the surveillance of people based on “actual or perceived religion, ethnicity, race, or immigration status.” (You can read the full set here.)

“We asked everyone to meet with their local law enforcement officials to discuss whether this city is going to be a welcoming city, a freedom city, or not,” Shakir says. Their publicly posted blueprint includes guidelines for how to interact with officials to ensure each meeting request is legitimately considered and responded to appropriately.