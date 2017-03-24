Tom Colicchio Wants To Transform How We Think About Food Policy

Tom Colicchio is a busy man. The Top Chef personality and restaurateur whose Crafted Hospitality Group runs some of America’s best known eateries is also a cofounder and board member at Food Policy Action , an advocacy group best known for its “National Food Policy Scorecard,” which rates politicians on their commitment to keeping food safe, healthy, and affordable.

Fast Company caught up with Colicchio shortly before he spoke on a South By Southwest (SXSW) panel on nutrition trends, sponsored by Naked Juice, that also included New York magazine’s Adam Platt, former White House policy advisor for nutrition Deb Eschmeyer, and Real Food Fake Food author Larry Olmsted.

Here are Colicchio’s thoughts on food policy, free school lunches, and New York’s looming restaurant crisis:

FC: What are the food policy issues that are close to your heart?

Right now, I think it’s about trying to find ways to make nutrition less and less expensive. The problem in this country is that nutrition is expensive, but calories are absurdly cheap. How do you get the cost down on fruit and vegetables, and all the things that you are supposed to eat that are really expensive?

Do you subsidize the food? Do you subsidize the farms? Do you favor commodity crops over fruits and vegetables? Is there more support you can give farmers and specific things you can offer?

There are smart policies that can help. A great program, for instance, is steering local farmers towards growing food that goes into local school lunches. There’s definitely a role government plays in this.

Do you have a food policy wish list?