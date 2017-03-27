The Most Common Resume Mistakes And How To Fix Them

Reviewing 300,000 resumes gives you some perspective on the art and science of making an impact in a single page. For Ladders, a membership-based job-matching site for professionals, assessing and analyzing the results of 300,000 resumes from its users surfaced a few common errors that can have a big impact on whether a job candidate even gets a chance to proceed to the interview stage.

Overall, their review found three areas where resumes missed the mark:

80.4% had errors in former job experience descriptions 71.6% miscommunicated skills 68.7% were missing accomplishments

Marc Cenedella, founder and CEO of Ladders, explains that job seekers don’t always use verbs as effectively as they could to showcase their previous work experience. “The biggest temptation is to list all your past accomplishments,” he contends. “Avoid it. Nobody wants to read your ‘ingredients’ label–the comprehensive list of everything and anything that you contain.” Jobseekers spend “millions of hours” looking up synonyms for “improved,” Cenedella says. This is a complete waste of time. “None of the three layers of reviewers are grading you for verbal facility, he says.

“Words like ‘hired’, ‘managed,’ or ‘responsible for’ describe the job, but not your success in it. Use ‘increased,’ ‘decreased,’ ‘grew,’ ‘reduced,’ etc. to make your descriptions meaningful to your future boss.”

Instead, Cenedella recommends having every bullet point include a verb that indicates success. “Words like ‘hired’, ‘managed,’ or ‘responsible for’ describe the job, but not your success in it. Use ‘increased,’ ‘decreased,’ ‘grew,’ ‘reduced,’ etc. to make your descriptions meaningful to your future boss,” says Cenedella. For example, don’t say, “I managed a group of six staff in the operations group.” Do say, “Increased efficiency by 17% by process improvements in a team of six.”

People typically miscommunicate their skill set at the top. “The personal summary at the top of a resume is a critical place to show off your three or four most defining skills,” he explains. Leaving those out leaves the recruiter wondering what you’re really good at.

“Show them, at the very top of your resume, what job you want, and why you’re qualified for it,” Cenedella advises. “You’re not naming every skill and experience,” he asserts, but it’s important to give an overall sense of what you can do. Being clear about what you want to do next based on your current skills can make the difference between having the resume land in the round file, or proceeding to the next step in the application process.

You may not need to do an “ingredients list” of all the skills you’ve amassed, but the Ladders resume analysis found that a significant number of job seekers were underreporting their accomplishments. A study from Deloitte last year found that hiring managers valued volunteering, but candidates often don’t mention their volunteer activities when they apply for jobs. “Volunteering is a terrific, low-risk way to burnish your resume with objectives achieved, missions accomplished, and results produced,” says Cenedella.