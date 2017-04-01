Your Creative Calendar: 82 Things To See, Hear, And Read This April

When the HBO show, Veep, premiered back in 2012, it was an election year, so it probably seemed like a good time for a Ginsu-sharp political satire. Now, as the multi-Emmy Award-winning show returns for its sixth season, it’s tough to say whether it seems more essential than ever, or if reality appears to have the market cornered on political satire these days. Perhaps the show that will prove to be more vital as commentary on the times is the Hulu adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel Handmaid’s Tale, which also premieres this month. Worry not, though, there’s also plenty of escapist fare premiering soon that’s completely uninformed by or relevant during our current political climate. Have a look below for Fast Company’s guide to the best movies, shows, music, and books out in April.