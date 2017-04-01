Your Creative Calendar: 82 Things To See, Hear, And Read This April

When the HBO show, Veep, premiered back in 2012, it was an election year, so it probably seemed like a good time for a Ginsu-sharp political satire. Now, as the multi-Emmy Award-winning show returns for its sixth season, it’s tough to say whether it seems more essential than ever, or if reality appears to have the market cornered on political satire these days. Perhaps the show that will prove to be more vital as commentary on the times is the Hulu adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel Handmaid’s Tale, which also premieres this month. Worry not, though, there’s also plenty of escapist fare premiering soon that’s completely uninformed by or relevant during our current political climate. Have a look below for Fast Company’s guide to the best movies, shows, music, and books out in April.
Movies In Theaters
- Going In Style, opens April 7.
- Colossal, opens April 7.
- Gifted, opens April 12.
- The Fate of the Furious, opens April 14.
- Mimosas, opens April 14.
- My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea, opens April 14.
- The Lost City of Z, opens April 14.
- Free Fire, opens April 21.
- Unforgettable, opens April 21.
- The Circle, opens April 28.
Movies To Watch At Home
- 1 Mile to You, premieres April 7.
- Graduation, premieres April 7.
- Mine, premieres April 7.
- The Assignment, premieres April 7.
- The Ticket, premieres April 7.
- Their Finest, premieres April 7.
- Sandy Wexler, premieres April 14.
- Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer, premieres April 14.
- Louis C.K.: 2017, premieres April 4 on Netflix.
- Big Jay Oakerson’s What’s Your F@%king Deal?!, premieres April 6 on Seeso.
- Brent Weinbach: Appealing to the Mainstream, premieres April 20 on Seeso.
- Sand Castle, premieres April 21 on Netflix.
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, premieres April 22 on HBO.
Albums You Should Hear
- Arca – Arca, out on April 7.
- Cold War Kids – L.A. Divine, out on April 7.
- Father John Misty – Pure Comedy, out on April 7.
- Future Islands – The Far Field, out on April 7.
- Guided by Voices – August By Cake, out on April 7.
- Joey Bada$$ – ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, out on April 7.
- Michelle Branch – Hopeless Romantic, out on April 7.
- The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions, out on April 7.
- White Reaper – The World’s Best American Band,out on April 7.
- John Mayer – The Search For Everything, out on April 14.
- Ray Davies – Americana, out on April 21.
- Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock, out on April 21.
- Ron Sexsmith – The Last Rider, out on April 21.
- BNQT – Volume 1, out on April 28.
- Juliana Hatfield – Pussycat, out on April 28.
- Mark Lanegan Band – Gargoyle, out on April 28.
- Mew – Visuals, out on April 28.
- New Found Glory – Makes Me Sick, out on April 28.
- Willie Nelson – God’s Problem Child, out on April 28.
Things To Watch On Your TV Or Computer
- Call the Midwife, premieres April 2 on PBS.
- iZombie, premieres April 4 on the CW.
- Prison Break, premieres April 4 on Fox.
- Archer, premieres April 5 on FXX.
- Brockmire, premieres April 5 on IFC.
- Talk Show The Game Show, premieres April 5 on truTV.
- The Get Down, premieres April 7 on Netflix.
- The Son, premieres April 8 on AMC.
- Talking With Chris Hardwick, premieres April 9 on AMC.
- Angie Tribeca, premieres April 10 on TBS.
- Better Call Saul, premieres April 10 on AMC.
- Street Outlaws, premieres April 10 on Discovery.
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine, premieres April 11 on Fox.
- Chelsea, premieres April 14 on Netflix.
- Mystery Science Theater 3000, premieres April 14 on Netflix.
- Class, premieres April 15 on BBC America.
- Doctor Who, premieres April 15 on BBC America.
- The Leftovers, premieres April 16 on HBO.
- Veep, premieres April 16 on HBO.
- Fargo, premieres April 19 on FX.
- Bill Nye Saves the World, premieres April 21 on Netflix.
- Girlboss, premieres April 21 on Netflix.
- Mary Kills People, premieres April 23 on Lifetime.
- Genius, premieres April 25 on National Geographic.
- Great News, premieres April 25 on NBC.
- Gomorrah, premieres April 26 on Sundance.
- The Handmaid’s Tale, premieres April 26 on Hulu.
- Cable Girls, premieres April 28 on Netflix.
- Casting JonBenet, premieres April 28 on Netflix.
- Catastrophe, premieres April 28 on Amazon.
- Dear White People, premieres April 28 on Netflix.
- 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, premieres April 29 on HBO.
- American Gods, premieres April 30 on Starz.
Books To Read
- What It Means When a Man Falls from the Sky by Lesley Nneka Arimah, out April 4.
- Void Star by Zachary Mason, out on April 11.
- Sunshine State by Sarah Gerard, out on April 11.
- Imagine Wanting Only This by Kristen Radtke, out on April 18.
- The Book of Joan by Lidia Yuknavitch, out on April 18.
- The Last Neanderthal by Claire Cameron, out on April 25.
- Startup by Doree Shafrir, out on April 25.
- Anything Is Possible by Elizabeth Strout, out on April 25.
[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company; Source Photos: Going In Style: Atsushi Nishijima, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; Mimosas: courtesy of Rogue International; Mine: courtesy of Well Go USA Entertainment; The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks: Quantrell D. Colbert, courtesy of HBO; The Leftovers: Ben King, Van Redin, courtesy of HBO; Veep: Justin M. Lubin, courtesy of HBO; Girlboss: Karen Ballard, courtesy of Netflix; Genius: Dusan Martincek, courtesy of National Geographic; Doctor Who: Simon Ridgway, courtesy of BBC America; iZombie: Jack Rowand, courtesy of The CW; Fargo: Chris Large, courtesy of FX; The Handmaid’s Tale: Take Five, courtesy of Hulu]