advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Your Creative Calendar: 82 Things To See, Hear, And Read This April

Get ready for the return of Future Islands, the “Fast and the Furious” crew, and “Fargo,” as your Creative Calendar for April brings in spring.

Your Creative Calendar: 82 Things To See, Hear, And Read This April
By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

When the HBO show, Veep, premiered back in 2012, it was an election year, so it probably seemed like a good time for a Ginsu-sharp political satire.  Now, as the multi-Emmy Award-winning show returns for its sixth season, it’s tough to say whether it seems more essential than ever, or if reality appears to have the market cornered on political satire these days. Perhaps the show that will prove to be more vital as commentary on the times is the Hulu adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel Handmaid’s Tale, which also premieres this month. Worry not, though, there’s also plenty of escapist fare premiering soon that’s completely uninformed by or relevant during our current political climate. Have a look below for Fast Company’s guide to the best movies, shows, music, and books out in April.

advertisement

Movies In Theaters

Movies To Watch At Home

Albums You Should Hear

Things To Watch On Your TV Or Computer

Books To Read

  • What It Means When a Man Falls from the Sky by Lesley Nneka Arimah, out April 4.
  • Void Star by Zachary Mason, out on April 11.
  • Sunshine State by Sarah Gerard, out on April 11.
  • Imagine Wanting Only This by Kristen Radtke, out on April 18.
  • The Book of Joan by Lidia Yuknavitch, out on April 18.
  • The Last Neanderthal by Claire Cameron, out on April 25.
  • Startup by Doree Shafrir, out on April 25.
  • Anything Is Possible by Elizabeth Strout, out on April 25.

[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company; Source Photos: Going In Style: Atsushi Nishijima, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; Mimosas: courtesy of Rogue International; Mine: courtesy of Well Go USA Entertainment; The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks: Quantrell D. Colbert, courtesy of HBO; The Leftovers: Ben King, Van Redin, courtesy of HBO; Veep: Justin M. Lubin, courtesy of HBO; Girlboss: Karen Ballard, courtesy of Netflix; Genius: Dusan Martincek, courtesy of National Geographic; Doctor Who: Simon Ridgway, courtesy of BBC America; iZombie: Jack Rowand, courtesy of The CW; Fargo: Chris Large, courtesy of FX; The Handmaid’s Tale: Take Five, courtesy of Hulu]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life