How I Got My Dream Job Traveling The World And Taking Care Of Pandas

Marc Valitutto, 36, is a wildlife veterinarian at the Smithsonian Global Health Program. Valitutto’s day to day involves interacting with wildlife with the hope of preventing viral outbreaks. Any vet needs to go to vet school to begin their professional journey. Valitutto, however, has the amazing opportunity to travel the world, solve global health problems, and even play with giant pandas, which is rare for people even in the veterinary field.

I talked to him to learn more about how he got his job (he’s currently stationed in Myanmar). What follows is a transcript of our conversation, edited for space and clarity.

One of the many hats I wear at the Smithsonian Global Health Program is studying pangolins in the wild, especially in Myanmar. Pangolins are the world’s most trafficked mammal. A large number of Chinese and Vietnamese people consume vast quantities of the animal. Now they are critically endangered. There’s currently been a big push for protecting the species.

The pangolin is the world’s most trafficked mammal. [Photo: girishacf/iStock]

At the Smithsonian we’re studying the animal in order to determine what levels of disease they might carry as well as the health of the species in the wild.

Another thing I do with this Global Health Program is look into viruses that have the zoonotic [transmittable from animals to humans] or pandemic potential with humans. I’m working for a project called PREDICT that’s essentially studying wildlife that live and interface with humans–this includes animals that have a high propensity of interacting with humans and livestock. We go out and sample for viruses in humans, wildlife, and livestock to see if there’s any crossover disease.

“The work that I do has an impact–not just on animal species but on everyone and everything.”

I also work with giant pandas, doing health studies of the animals. Our job is to teach the local veterinarians the Western medical practices to care for the species to enhance their health in captivity, prolong their lives, and to assist with breeding programs.

What I absolutely love the most about this position is that the work that I do has an impact–not just on animal species but on everyone and everything. The work focuses on the interrelationships between animal health, human health, and environmental health. With the viral testing I do, I’m working to save humans in the long run as well as the environment to sustain the animals in their homes.

I was always told that the only way for a job like mine to have an open position is for somebody who currently holds the job to die or retire. That’s not true. For me, knowing that this is the field that I always wanted to get into, I just took the steps necessary to get the experience and skill to get to that level.