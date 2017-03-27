Should Your Company Be A Benefit Corporation, A B Corp, Or What?

Traditionally, when companies did good in the world, they set up philanthropies or corporate responsibility units, or spent on “cause marketing.” Now there are more morally far-reaching options , including incorporating as a benefit corporation (a legal designation in 31 states), or applying for B Corporation status (a 50-state certification policed by B Lab , a nonprofit group). These standards safeguard workers, customers, the environment, and communities as much as shareholders, say “b-business” advocates, and signal a distaste for short-termist managerial thinking. Also, benefit corporation statutes offer some protection from people who might change a company’s social mission down the road (though the law isn’t settled on these questions).

“There is a lot of misinformation and mislabeling and self-proclaimed experts and authorities spreading that misinformation and mislabeling.”

There are now about 4,000 legally constituted benefit corporations and 2,000 Certified B Corporations, from Etsy to Warby Parker. But there’s still some confusion about the differences between the two and what each entails for companies thinking of adopting them, says Abi Barnes, author of a new guide that aims to disentangle the knots. “There is a lot of misinformation and mislabeling and self-proclaimed experts and authorities spreading that misinformation and mislabeling,” she tells Fast Company. “As an entrepreneur, I felt that it would be difficult to understand if I didn’t have a law degree.”

Published by the Yale Center for Business and the Environment and Patagonia, the social business pioneer, the guide offers a nice and clear explanation of the whole landscape of “b-business” (Barnes’s term), including the pros and cons of going ahead with either option (or both).

What’s the difference between Benefit Corporations and B Corps?

A benefit corporation is an incorporating structure similar to LLC or a C Corp. Such entities agree in their founding documents to take account of wider stakeholders than just their shareholders, including the environment, community, and workers. State tests of “benefit” are often quite vague, ranging from “general public benefit” to something more specific, like improving an education standard. But companies have greater latitude to pursue social goals without fear of being sued by their investors for failing to produce sufficient profits.

B Corporation certification is the “functional equivalent of Rainforest Alliance, LEED, or Fair Trade labels,” Barnes writes in the guide. Overseen by B Lab, a nonprofit founded in 2006, it challenges companies to reach 80 points out of 200 across areas such as energy efficiency, employee benefits, and corporate transparency. It doesn’t hold as much legal weight as being a benefit corporation (as we’ll see below), but it is more definitional in terms of what is required.

When companies qualify for B Corp certification, B Lab requires they also pursue state incorporation as benefit corporations where possible. In states with such laws, they need to apply within two years of becoming B Corps. If states have passed statutes only recently, they have four years generally to comply.

What do I have to do?

Setting up as a benefit corporation is relatively straightforward (see a useful guide here). The fee is $70 to $200, plus legal costs (hiring a lawyer is advisable, it says). Benefit corporations need to change their bylaws to reflect their multi-stakeholder orientation, and issue an annual report. But that report doesn’t have to be verified by third-party audit or review.