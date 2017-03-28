How To Prepare For Your Dream Career While You’re In The Job You Have Now

Whether you’re in an entry-level gig that’s going nowhere, a mid-level manager whose career has stalled, or stuck in an industry you hate, you can make it better by building the skills you need to get out, says leadership coach Jennifer Davis, founder of Jennifer Davis Coaching .

Use your current role as a springboard to your next big opportunity with this six-step approach.

Learn What You Need To Know

What are the skills you’ll need for your wish-list job? You might assume what they are, but a better course of action is to seek out those people doing the job and ask them, suggests Rebecca Zucker, a partner in leadership development consultancy Next Step Partners. Whether you want to move into a different industry or further along the path you’re already following, the best way to set goals is to get a clear vision of the outcomes you really need instead of guessing at them, she says. The skills you need will also change during different phases of your career.

Engineer and leadership development expert Ash Norton did exactly that through her employer’s employee resource groups (ERGs). “We had a resource group for business women, engineers, and other employees. Networking through those groups was really helpful for me to see others that I wouldn’t have directly been introduced to,” she says. Whether you grab coffee or lunch, set up a short meeting, or even ask some questions by email or IM, you can gain insights about the development areas that will matter most to hiring managers.

Create A Development Plan

Once you have a list of the skills you’ll need, work on a development plan, Davis says. Much like you would create a plan for a big goal or a business, look at the big picture of where you want to go and then break down the steps, resources, people, time, and investment you’re going to need to make to get there.

Zucker suggests integrating daily or weekly practices as part of your plan. Focus on one or two of your development areas at a time, and make sure you’re doing something to build that skill daily or weekly. For example, if you’re gunning for a management role, you’ll need to get good at giving clear, direct feedback. To develop that skill, work on giving feedback to someone else at least once a week. You might even team up with a coworker who wants to receive feedback to improve job performance, and who can give you input on your feedback style, she says.

Take Feedback Seriously

Speaking of feedback, think back on the input you’ve gotten on your skills and where you could use further development, Davis says. Your performance reviews and even casual responses to your work can give you a list of things to put on your development plan. For example, if colleagues are always commenting on your inability to find the right document when you need it, you might need to work on implementing better organizational systems.