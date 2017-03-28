Can Red Bull Make Social Entrepreneurship An Extreme Sport?

As a college student in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thato Kgatlhanye, thought up a clever product to improve both the environment and the lives of school-age children living in the struggling, largely rural communities that surrounded her: a backpack made of recycled plastic bags with a solar-charged light attached. The bag itself would reduce waste and trash heaps in the region. At night, the light could act like a lantern allowing kids without electricity to continue studying after dark.

Shortly after graduating, the 21-year-old dreamer ran into a classic problem with that kind of blue-sky thinking: Making the product both quickly and cost-effectively was tough. Finding investors willing to help her was even tougher. So in 2014, with little more than a prototype in hand, Kgatlhanye applied to Red Bull’s inaugural Red Bull Amaphiko Academy, in the township of Soweto.

Photo: Red Bull Amaphiko

In the three years since, her product, Repurpose Schoolbags, has been tweeted about by Bill Gates, who gave it another nod in July 2016 when he delivered the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the University of Pretoria. After her company, called Rethaka, scaled up its manufacturing process, companies like Unilever, the data analytics firm Epsilon, and Coca-Cola began purchasing them to donate to schools across sub-Saharan Africa. So far, the company has sold 10,000 bags and expects to double sales this year. They’re looking to partner with NGOs to expand their purchasing and distribution network, and plan to debut a more upscale model for a buy-one, give-one initiative patterned after Toms shoes in September.

Photo: Red Bull Amaphiko

Kgatlhanye considers Red Bull’s grassroots-directed incubator to be a huge reason for her success. “It was quite audacious to go into the academy and say, ‘We just have a product,’” she says. But unlike traditional incubators, many of which press for immediate ways to monetize or scale, she received the sort of basic business coaching, inspiration, and connections to other entrepreneurs that many young company owners lack. The result was “an environment where the vision of what your idea can be is respected and more important than the stage of the business” or whatever growth cycle you’re in, she says.

As you can see in the video below, it also led to a better understanding about how she should market her product, in the way that ultimately caught Gates’s attention. The packs aren’t just cool tools, they’re sustainable resources that help those in the developing world fulfill potential.

The Amaphiko Academy has since expanded to Brazil, and the company is currently accepting applicants for the first U.S. division, which it launched in partnership with Ashoka and Impact Hub Baltimore. That program, which will occur this August, features a 10-day residency for 15 to 20 participants who will get a chance to network and learn from yet-to-be-announced industry thought leaders. That’s followed by an 18-month development program, where each person or company is matched with a mentor to refine their venture in a way that will help them secure more grants or investment. There’s also an online community component, in which investors or collaborators can review projects that they might want to back or join.

Amaphiko is Zulu for “wings,” a play on the highly caffeinated beverage’s famous tagline (“Red Bull gives you wings”). That’s because the academy started in South Africa after company team members decided that, in addition to their usual set of ambassadors, who were mostly musicians or extreme athletes, the brand might want to sponsor those trying to directly uplift people’s quality of life as social entrepreneurs.