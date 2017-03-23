Adobe Interns Don’t Make Coffee, They Make Apps

Landing a summer internship, even one without pay, is crucial for college students to earn a “real-world” credit that can boost a resume without much career experience. Yet most interns end up doing the menial tasks that no one else wants to do.

That’s not the case at Adobe, where the internship program in its Research division has been honed over the past decade to give interns real hands-on experience. Almost half of the company’s tech contributions of the last 10 years started with Adobe Research interns or as academic collaborations with college student interns.

For example, Zhangyang “Atlas” Wang interned with Adobe Research in the summer of 2014 while he was a grad student in the department of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Illinois. During his internship he helped create DeepFont, a program that works like Shazaam (the software that can “hear” a bit of a song and identify it for you) but for recognizing fonts. The product shipped in 2015 with Adobe’s latest editions of Photoshop and Typekit and is already popular with the design and academic communities.

Wang is a specialist in deep learning, in which machines do the work of the human brain in recognizing patterns, albeit much faster. Building a database of real-world images with text, Wang and his collaborators taught their algorithm to distinguish fonts and continued to train it to get better at recognizing new ones. A human doing the same work would not only need to be an expert designer, they would need about an hour to determine which font was being used.

There are plenty of other examples, according to Gavin Miller, PhD, who heads up Adobe Research. The Research Lab works on the next generation of computer graphics, computer vision, and big data analytics using advancements like VR, AI, and robots. Miller’s team contributes to features in Adobe desktop and mobile products, including Photoshop. And every summer, the lab gets a little more crowded as the interns report for duty alongside the full-time employees.

This year, 215 interns from 19 countries will be paired up with another intern and a mentor/researcher at Adobe’s San Jose, California, office to collaborate on new ideas. Internships usually last the full three months of summer, but Miller says if the research is on the verge of a breakthrough, some students continue to work as long as their academic schedules allow.

Miller says the vetting process to find qualified interns is pretty stringent. “It’s driven by the track record of work they’ve already done” at their university, he explains. Applicants are mostly PhD students on an engineering track, but they also have some undergraduate students.

Once the student makes it past the first round of vetting, the potential mentor will do a phone interview with the applicant to learn more about their strengths and particular area of study. Miller says this pairing is important because both the mentor and student can eventually benefit.