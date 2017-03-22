“Porn Today Is Sex Education”: Netflix’s “Hot Girls Wanted” Returns

WHO: Rashida Jones, Jill Bauer, and Ronna Gradus, who produced the original doc, return for this one as well.

WHY WE CARE: Stories about the porn industry often lack nuance. There are the trashy ones that offer a vicarious thrill to viewers with shots of sex and debauchery, and there are the more somber ones that show the lives ruined by an industry that’s often exploitative. Neither of those views of the industry is wrong, exactly–women are exploited, and debauchery does happen–but they also don’t show the whole picture. In just two minutes, though, the trailer for Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On offers a glimpse of what else there is to say about that world: There are interviews with porn producers who acknowledge the responsibility they have in providing what is, essentially, the main source of sex ed that a lot of young viewers will get; there are clips of cam girls who talk about the emotional services they provide to their fans, and footage of those fans explaining why those relationships are important to them; there are explorations of the dark side of porn that have less to do with exploitation and more to do with the performers’ need to chase the rush of validation from fans watching in real time; performers explain the frustration that comes with living in a culture that judges them for what they do even as they relentlessly consume the product they make.

Porn in 2017 is a very different thing than it was even 10 years ago, and a documentary that digs into the way it’s evolved in a world where performers and producers can enter the industry on their own terms is one that can tell a pretty different story than the one we’ve seen before.